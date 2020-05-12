Log in
Analysis on Impact of COVID-19 - Global Islamic Banking Software Market 2020-2024 | Distribution of Smart Cards to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

05/12/2020 | 10:31pm EDT

The global Islamic banking software market size is expected to grow by USD 461.83 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200512005710/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Islamic Banking Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Islamic Banking Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the growing transaction volumes and the introduction of new digital payment solutions, the banking sector is facing challenges in controlling fraudulent activities without compromising on the convenience of customers. Thus, banks are increasingly issuing smart cards instead of traditional magnetic-based debit and credit cards, due to their tamper-free nature. Banks are taking initiatives to promote the use of smart cards as they enable them to track the activities of customers easily. This helps in better customer management and enables the implementation of customer loyalty programs. Smart cards protect against security threats that range from misuse of user passwords to sophisticated system hacks. Thus, the distribution of smart cards will drive the Islamic banking software market growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43088.

As per Technavio, the growing prominence of social media in banking sector will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Islamic Banking Software Market: Growing Prominence of Social Media in Banking Sector

Banking firms across the world are leveraging the social media as a powerful business tool. With increased online professional and social networking, providing a value proposition to the customers has become a major criterion for vendors. Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest, Google+, and Twitter are among the most common media for targeting customers worldwide. The use of social media has gained prominence in activities related to both front and back-end office operations. Several areas, such as posting frequently asked questions and getting customer feedback from discussion forums, have become quite popular in the banking sector as it helps firms to strengthen their relationship with customers. Thus, the growing prominence of social media is one of the key Islamic banking software market trends that will drive the growth of the market.

“Factors such as the increasing mobility in the banking sector, and the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions will have a significant impact on the growth of the Islamic banking software market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Islamic Banking Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the Islamic banking software market by Application (Retail, corporate, and others) and Region (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The MEA region led the Islamic banking software market share in 2019, followed by APAC, Europe, North America, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the MEA region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the high concentration of Muslim population, and a high penetration of vendors offering Islamic banking software solutions in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
