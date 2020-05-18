Analysis on Impact of COVID-19-Hair Care Market in US 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Amway Corp. and Coty Inc. | Technavio

The hair care market size in the US is expected to grow by USD 1.15 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2%. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the launch of new and innovative products. In addition, the increasing demand for natural and organic hair care products is anticipated to boost the growth of the hair care market in the US.

The increase in consumer spending on innovative products is encouraging hair care product manufacturers to focus on product premiumization and product line extension. For instance, Alterna Haircare by Henkel, a premium professional hair care products manufacturer, offers Bamboo Smooth Anti-Frizz AM Daytime Smoothing Blowout Balm and PM Overnight Smoothing Treatment. These products are made from bamboo extracts and are free from petrochemicals and synthetic colors. Similarly, The Honest Company’s Beyond Hydrated shampoo and conditioner is made of coconut juice and algae and is free from silicones and sulfates. The introduction of such innovative hair care products is driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Hair Care Companies in US:

Amway Corp.

Amway Corp. has business operations under various segments, such as nutrition, beauty, home, and energy and spot. The company offers hair care products, such as hair sprays, shampoos, and conditioners through the brands Satinique, Artistry Studio, and Body Blends.

Coty Inc.

Coty Inc. operates its business through segments such as consumer beauty, luxury, and professional beauty. The company offers a wide range of hair styling products, shampoos, and colorants under brands such as Clairol, Wella, BioColor, O.P.I., and others.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA operates its business through segments such as adhesives technologies, beauty care, and laundry & home care. The company offers hair care products such as conditioners, hair styling products, shampoos, and colorants under brands such as Syoss, Gliss Kur, Indola, Palette, Perfect Mousse, Poly Kur, Schwarzkopf, Schauma, and others.

Kao Corp.

Kao Corp. operates its business through various segments, such as cosmetic business, skin care, hair care business, human health care business, fabric and home care business, and chemical business. The company offers several hair care products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair colors, and hair styling products through the brands Merit, Essential, Liese, Cape, Rerise, John Frieda, and Success.

L’Oréal S.A.

L’Oréal operates its business through segments such as Professional Products Division, Consumer Products Division, L’Oréal Luxe Division, and Active Cosmetics Division. The company offers hair care products such as conditioners, hair styling products, shampoos, and colorants under brands such as Belle Color, Casting Crème, Garnier, Elseve, Elvive, Excellence Crème, Kérastase, L'Oréal Paris, Matrix, Pureté Naturelle, Redken, and others.

Hair Care Market in US Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2024)

Shampoo

Hair color

Conditioner

Others

Hair Care Market in US Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2024)

Offline distribution channel

Online distribution channel

