Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Analysis on Impact of COVID-19 Industrial Enclosures Market 2020-2024 | Investments in Renewable Energy to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 05:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the industrial enclosures market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.69 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200514005051/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Enclosures Market (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Enclosures Market (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Hubbell Inc., IMS Companies LLC, nVent Electric Plc, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Sanmina Corp., and Schneider Electric SE. are some of the major market participants. The investments in renewable energy will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Investments in renewable energy has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Industrial Enclosures Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Industrial Enclosures Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Metallic
    • Non-metallic
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America
  • End-user
    • Process
    • Discrete

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43074

Industrial Enclosures Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our industrial enclosures market report covers the following areas:

  • Industrial Enclosures Market Size
  • Industrial Enclosures Market Trends
  • Industrial Enclosures Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing use of electronic equipment in manufacturing processes as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial enclosures market growth during the next few years.

Industrial Enclosures Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the industrial enclosures market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Hubbell Inc., IMS Companies LLC, nVent Electric Plc, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Sanmina Corp., and Schneider Electric SE. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the industrial enclosures market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Industrial Enclosures Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial enclosures market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the industrial enclosures market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the industrial enclosures market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial enclosures market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user
  • Process - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Discrete - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Metallic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Non-metallic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ABB Ltd.
  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
  • Eaton Corporation Plc
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Hubbell Inc.
  • IMS Companies LLC
  • nVent Electric Plc
  • Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
  • Sanmina Corp.
  • Schneider Electric SE

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:02aAPOLO II ACQUISITION : Terrace Global Announces Agreement With the Flowr Corporation to Jointly Develop Outdoor Medical Cannabis Project in Portugal
BU
06:02aASSOCIATESMD : Offers Stay in Your Car Drive-Thru COVID-19 Tests
BU
06:02aMTN : Cuts Capex Guidance, Warns of Coronavirus Impact -- Update
DJ
06:02aANTHEM BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD : Announces Ortho@Home for Convenient and Affordable Access to Orthodontic Benefits from Home
BU
06:01aXSPRAY PHARMA PUBL : Bulletin from the annual general meeting of Xspray Pharma AB (publ)
AQ
06:01aICG TRUST : Annual Financial Report
AQ
06:01aPASHA BRANDS : Announces Name Change
AQ
06:01aTOREX GOLD RESOURCES : Announces Plans to Resume Full Operations at El Limón Guajes Complex
AQ
06:01aQUEBECOR : Inc. reports consolidated results for the first quarter of 2020
PR
06:01aREALTOR.COM® WEEKLY HOUSING TRENDS : Sellers Dip Their Toe Back Into the Market
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : first-quarter up 26% thanks to boost from consumer business
3RWE AG : RWE : Shrugging off coronavirus, RWE posts profit rise on strong winds
4BILFINGER SE : BILFINGER : Q1 2020 financial results
5FINCANTIERI S.P.A. : EXCLUSIVE: Thyssenkrupp, Fincantieri in talks to form warship champion - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group