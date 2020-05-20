Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Analysis on Impact of COVID-19- Industrial Relays Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Importance Of Smart Grid Systems to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the industrial relays market and it is poised to grow by USD 778.95 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005404/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Relays Market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Relays Market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., General Electric Co., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and TE Connectivity Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing importance of smart grid systems will offer immense growth opportunities, safety precautions that need to be undertaken while deploying industrial relays will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing importance of smart grid systems has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, safety precautions that need to be undertaken while deploying industrial relays might hamper the market growth.

Industrial Relays Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Industrial Relays Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Electromechanical Relays
    • Solid-state Relays
    • Hybrid Relays
    • Reed Relays
    • General-purpose Relays
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43765

Industrial Relays Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our industrial relays market report covers the following areas:

  • Industrial Relays Market size
  • Industrial Relays Market trends
  • Industrial Relays Market industry analysis

This study identifies the lack of worker education and knowledge of recent advances in relays as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial relays market growth during the next few years.

Industrial Relays Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Industrial Relays Market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., General Electric Co., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and TE Connectivity Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Industrial Relays Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Industrial Relays Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial relays market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the industrial relays market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the industrial relays market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial relays market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Electromechanical relays - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Solid-state relays - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Hybrid relays - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Reed relays - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • General-purpose relays - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Process industries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers – Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ABB Ltd.
  • Broadcom Inc.
  • Eaton Corporation Plc
  • Fujitsu Ltd.
  • General Electric Co.
  • OMRON Corp.
  • Rockwell Automation Inc.
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Siemens AG
  • TE Connectivity Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:48pMost Jellystone Park Locations Nationwide Open for Memorial Day Camping
GL
02:47pGREEN RIVER GOLD CORP : . Commences 2020 Exploration Program and Stakes an Additional 720.6 Hectares of Mineral Rights at the Fontaine Lode Gold Project
AQ
02:47pMAVENIR : Elected to OpenRAN Policy Coalition Board
BU
02:45pEURO RESSOURCES S A : - Appointment of the Chairman of the board of directors and declaration of dividend
GL
02:44pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryder System, Inc.
PR
02:42pNo New Wells Without Oil Company Bonding For Permits, Says Consumer Watchdog
PR
02:41pCLOUDCOMMERCE, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
02:40pAIRBUS : Air France axes A380, Emirates seen cutting deliveries
RE
02:40pLINDE PLC : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02:40pAROUNDTOWN : announces publication of convening notice for 2020 annual general meeting, postpones decision on dividend distribution in order to pursue potential unique opportunities and will launch a share buy-back programme
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Confirms UK North Sea Assets Sale Under Modified Terms
3Norwegian Air's lessors take majority ownership
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Workers Push Back Against Plans To Curtail Coronavirus Hazard Pay -- WSJ
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : MARKS & SPENCER : AND SPENCER GROUP PLC FULL YEAR RESULTS FOR 52 WEEKS ENDED 28 MA..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group