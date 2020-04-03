Log in
Analysis on Impact of COVID-19-Infrared Sensors Market Segmented by Application, Technology, and Geographic Landscape, 2019-2023 | Technavio

04/03/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Infrared sensors market research report provides detailed analysis on emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The infrared sensors market is poised to grow by USD 296 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Request Latest Free Sample Report of Infrared Sensors Market

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200403005292/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Infrared Sensors Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The infrared sensors market report provides detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, potential application.

Top Key Players of Infrared Sensors Market Covered as:

  • Excelitas Technologies
  • FLIR Systems
  • Hamamatsu Photonics
  • Murata Manufacturing
  • Sofradir

The increasing development of smart cities is driving the growth of the global infrared sensors market. Other growth drivers include increase in number of burglaries and increased adoption of infrared sensor in drone application.

The infrared sensors market research report gives an overview of infrared sensors industries by analyzing various key segments of this market based on the application, technology, and geographic landscape.

Have a query before purchasing infrared sensors market report @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30613

  • Infrared Sensors Market Split by Application
    • Commercial
    • Healthcare
    • Automotive
    • Others
  • Infrared Sensors Market Split by Technology
    • Thermopile
    • Pyroelectric
    • Microbolometers
    • InGaAs
    • MCT
  • Infrared Sensors Market Split by Geographic Landscape
    • The Americas
    • APAC
    • EMEA.

The regional distribution of infrared sensors market industries is considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the International market over the period from 2019-2023.

The infrared sensors market research report shed light on foremost regions: the US, China, Japan, and South Korea

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the infrared sensors industry by value in 2019?
  • What will be the size of the infrared sensors industry in 2023?
  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the infrared sensors industry?
  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?
  • What are the main segments that make up the infrared sensors market?

Infrared sensors market research report presents critical information and factual data about infrared sensors industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in infrared sensors market study.

The product range of the infrared sensors industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in infrared sensors market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world is discussed.

Why buy?

  • Identify factors affecting growth prospects across markets.
  • Track competitor gains and losses in market share.
  • Assess the financial performance of competitors.

Purchase infrared sensors market report @ https://www.technavio.com/report/global-infrared-sensors-market-industry-analysis

The infrared sensors market research report gives an overview of infrared sensors industry by analyzing various key segments of this infrared sensors market based on the Application, Technology, and Geographic Landscape. The regional distribution of the infrared sensors market across the globe are considered for infrared sensors industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the infrared sensors market over the period from 2019 to forecasted year.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

  • Market segmentation by technology
  • Comparison by technology
  • Thermopile - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Pyroelectric - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Microbolometers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • InGaAs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MCT - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by technology

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Adoption of night vision technologies in smart doorbells
  • Increase in number of connected devices through IoT
  • Increasing investment in autonomous car

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Excelitas Technologies
  • FLIR Systems
  • Hamamatsu Photonics
  • Murata Manufacturing
  • Sofradir

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Browse infrared sensors market related details @ https://www.technavio.com/report/global-infrared-sensors-market-industry-analysis

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
