Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Analysis on Impact of COVID-19: Liquid-Immersed Transformers Market 2020-2024| Rising Investment In Renewable Energy Sources to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 01:01am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the liquid-immersed transformers market and it is poised to grow by $ 7.29 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200811005155/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Liquid-Immersed Transformers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Liquid-Immersed Transformers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Toshiba International Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Rising investment in renewable energy sources has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the increasing popularity of dry-type transformers might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Liquid-Immersed Transformers Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Liquid-Immersed Transformers Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Power Transformers
    • Distribution Transformers
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43541.

Liquid-Immersed Transformers Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The liquid-immersed transformers market report covers the following areas:

  • Liquid-Immersed Transformers Market Size
  • Liquid-Immersed Transformers Market Trends
  • Liquid-Immersed Transformers Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the emergence of eco-efficient transformers as one of the prime reasons driving the liquid-immersed transformers market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Liquid-Immersed Transformers Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist liquid-immersed transformers market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the liquid-immersed transformers market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the liquid-immersed transformers market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of liquid-immersed transformers market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis
  • Industry innovations

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Power transformers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Distribution transformers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Volume Drivers – Demand led growth

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ABB Ltd.
  • CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
  • Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
  • General Electric Co.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Siemens AG
  • Toshiba International Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:14aCopper falls on U.S. stimulus uncertainty, firmer dollar
RE
01:13aPOSCO : to Donate 1 Billion KRW to Aid in Restoring Areas Damaged by the Floods
PU
01:13aE ON : with robust first-half results despite COVID-19
PU
01:13aFISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting update and status as essential service
PU
01:13aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ appoints MD Institutional Australia and MD Transaction Banking
PU
01:12aE ON : trotz Covid-19-Effekten mit robustem Halbjahresergebnis
PU
01:10aPublic Statement regarding the Press Release issued by Liberty Global to acquire Sunrise
TE
01:09aSunrise Communications recommends Liberty Global's takeover offer
RE
01:08aABN AMRO BANK N : Quarterly Report Q2 2020​ (PDF 564 KB)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla sets 5-1 stock split and its high-flying stock soars again
2Cathay Pacific posts record $1.27 billion first-half loss amid pandemic
3ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO BANK N : Quarterly Report Q2 2020​ (PDF 564 KB)
4CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION L : CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES : to suspend Etihad Airways, SriLankan Airlines ..
5EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : REPORTS FIRST HALF-YEAR 2020 RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATES
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group