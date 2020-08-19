Analysis on Impact of COVID-19- Macro Brewery Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Alfa Laval AB and Buhler AG | Technavio

The global macro brewery equipment market is expected to grow by USD 3.45 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4%.

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Macro Brewery Equipment Market Analysis Report by Product (Fermentation equipment, Brewhouse equipment, Filling and packaging equipment, and Milling equipment), Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA), Type (Lager and Others), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by portfolio expansion by large-scale brewing companies. In addition, the rise in the vertical integration of macro breweries on craft breweries is anticipated to boost the growth of the macro brewery equipment market.

The growing competition from craft brewing companies is driving players in the market to expand their portfolios by introducing new products and strengthen their market positions. For instance, in October 2019, Goose Island Beer announced its plans to launch its new product, Bourbon County Stout (15.2% abv). In March 2020, Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. launched a new trio of beers in three refreshing flavors namely, Grapefruit, Raspberry Lemon, and Pineapple Strawberry in the US. With the expansion of product portfolios, the demand for new processing lines will increase during the forecast period. This is expected to drive the growth of the global macro brewery equipment market.

Major Five Macro Brewery Equipment Companies:

Alfa Laval AB

Alfa Laval AB operates its business through segments such as Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The company offers various types of brewery equipment for commercial brewing.

Buhler AG

Buhler AG operates its business through segments such as Grains & Food, Consumer Foods, and Advanced Materials. The company offers equipment for raw material processing to produce grist.

DCI Inc.

DCI Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company designs and offers custom brewing and storage vessels of different sizes.

Della Toffola Spa

Della Toffola Spa operates its business through segments such as Winemaking, Beverages, Bottling and Packaging, Water Treatment, and Dairy. The company offers macro brewery equipment such as beer storage tanks, beer fermentation tanks, beer pasteurizing units, sheet filters for beer, and tangential flow filters under various subsidiaries.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft operates its business through segments such as BA Equipment and BA Solutions. The company offers fermentation tanks, carbonation equipment, lauter tuns, milling equipment, wort boilers, and other equipment.

Macro Brewery Equipment Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Fermentation equipment

Brewhouse equipment

Filling and packaging equipment

Milling equipment

Macro Brewery Equipment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Europe

APAC

North America

South America

MEA

Macro Brewery Equipment Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Lager

Others

