Analysis on Impact of COVID-19 - Military Ground Robot Market 2020-2024 | Emergence of Advanced UAVs to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/14/2020 | 02:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the military ground robot market and it is poised to grow by USD 42.08 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 27% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005703/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Military Ground Robot Market (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Military Ground Robot Market (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., FLIR Systems Inc., General Dynamics Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., QinetiQ Ltd., Saab AB, Safran SA, and Thales Group. are some of the major market participants. The emergence of advanced UAVs will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Emergence of advanced UAVs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Military Ground Robot Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Military Ground Robot Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Airborne Military Robots
    • Naval Military Robots
    • Land-based Military Robots
  • Geography
    • North America
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41255

Military Ground Robot Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our military ground robot market report covers the following areas:

  • Military Ground Robot Market Size
  • Military Ground Robot Market Trends
  • Military Ground Robot Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increased investments in military modernization programs as one of the prime reasons driving the military ground robot market growth during the next few years.

Military Ground Robot Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the military ground robot market, including some of the vendors such as BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., FLIR Systems Inc., General Dynamics Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., QinetiQ Ltd., Saab AB, Safran SA, and Thales Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the military ground robot market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Military Ground Robot Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist military ground robot market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the military ground robot market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the military ground robot market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of military ground robot market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Airborne military robots - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Naval military robots - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Land-based military robots - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BAE Systems Plc
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • FLIR Systems Inc.
  • General Dynamics Corp.
  • Lockheed Martin Corp.
  • Northrop Grumman Corp.
  • QinetiQ Ltd.
  • Saab AB
  • Safran SA
  • Thales Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
