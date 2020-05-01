Log in
Analysis on Impact of COVID-19- Online Home Decor Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Residential Construction to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/01/2020 | 03:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the online home decor market and it is poised to grow by USD 83.32 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200501005026/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Home Decor Market 2020-2024

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Chairish Inc., Coyuchi Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Home24 SE, Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Lowe's Companies Inc., Pier 1 Imports Inc., Trendsutra Platform Services Pvt. Ltd., and Urban Ladder Home Décor Solutions Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increasing residential construction will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing residential construction has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Online Home Decor Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Online Home Decor Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Online Home Furniture
    • Online Home Furnishings
    • Other Online Home Decorative Products
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40201

Online Home Decor Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our online home decor market report covers the following areas:

  • Online Home Decor Market Size
  • Online Home Decor Market Trends
  • Online Home Decor Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the enhancement of consumer experience through technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the online home decor market growth during the next few years.

Online Home Decor Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the online home decor market, including some of the vendors such as Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Chairish Inc., Coyuchi Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Home24 SE, Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Lowe's Companies Inc., Pier 1 Imports Inc., Trendsutra Platform Services Pvt. Ltd., and Urban Ladder Home Décor Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the online home decor market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Online Home Decor Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist online home decor market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the online home decor market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the online home decor market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online home decor market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market size
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Online home furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online home furnishings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Other online home decorative products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity
  • PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
  • PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing demand for eco-friendly home decor items
  • Enhancement of consumer experience through technologies
  • Increasing demand for contractual furniture

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
  • Chairish Inc.
  • Coyuchi Inc.
  • Herman Miller, Inc.
  • Home24 SE
  • Inter IKEA Holding B.V.
  • Lowe's Companies Inc.
  • Pier 1 Imports Inc.
  • Trendsutra Platform Services Pvt. Ltd.
  • Urban Ladder Home Décor Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
