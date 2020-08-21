Log in
Analysis on Impact of COVID-19: Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market in North America 2019-2023 | Fusing Advanced Technologies Into RVs to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

08/21/2020 | 02:46pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the recreational vehicle (RV) market in North America and it is poised to grow by $ 9.92 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market in North America 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market in North America 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download the Latest Free Sample Report of 2020-2024

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Forest River Inc., Gulf Stream Coach Inc., REV Group Inc., Thor Industries Inc., and Winnebago Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants. The fusing advanced technologies into RVs will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.





Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market in North America 2019-2023: Segmentation

Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market in North America is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Towable RVs
    • Motorized RVs
  • Geographic Landscape
    • The US
    • Rest of North America



Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market in North America 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The recreational vehicle (RV) market in North America report covers the following areas:

  • Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market in North America Size
  • Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market in North America Trends
  • Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market in North America Industry Analysis

This study identifies the emergence of smart driver-assist systems as one of the prime reasons driving the recreational vehicle (RV) market growth in North America during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.





Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market in North America 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist recreational vehicle (RV) market growth in North America during the next five years
  • Estimation of the recreational vehicle (RV) market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the recreational vehicle (RV) market in North America
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of recreational vehicle (RV) market vendors in North America

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Towable RVs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Motorized RVs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • US - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Rest of North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Emergence of smart driver assist systems
  • Diversification of product offerings of OEMs
  • Increased use of advanced materials for component design

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Forest River Inc.
  • Gulf Stream Coach, Inc.
  • REV Group Inc.
  • Thor Industries Inc.
  • Winnebago Industries Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
