Analysis on Impact of COVID-19-Residential Air Purifier Market in China 2020-2024 | Growing Awareness of Health Effects of Air Pollution to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/19/2020 | 06:02am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the residential air purifier market in China and it is poised to grow by USD 219.82 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200519005067/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Residential Air Purifier Market in China 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Residential Air Purifier Market in China 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Unilever Group, and Xiaomi Corp. are some of the major market participants. The growing awareness of the health effects of air pollution will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing awareness of the health effects of air pollution has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Residential Air Purifier Market in China 2020-2024: Segmentation

Residential Air Purifier Market in China is segmented as below:

  • Technology
    • HEPA And ULPA Air Purifiers
    • IZ And EP Air Purifiers
    • AC Air Purifiers
    • PC And UV Air Purifiers
    • OG Air Purifiers
  • Distribution channel
    • Offline
    • Online

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43738

Residential Air Purifier Market in China 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our residential air purifier market in China report covers the following areas:

  • Residential Air Purifier Market in China size
  • Residential Air Purifier Market in China trends
  • Residential Air Purifier Market in China industry analysis

This study identifies product innovation in terms of cleaning technology, features (air quality monitor), and design stimulating higher selling price (premiumization) as one of the prime reasons driving the growth of the residential air purifier market in China during the next few years.

Residential Air Purifier Market in China 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the residential air purifier market in China, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Unilever Group, and Xiaomi Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the residential air purifier market in China are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Residential Air Purifier Market in China 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist residential air purifier market in china growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the residential air purifier market in china size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the residential air purifier market in china
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of residential air purifier market in china vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by technology
  • HEPA and ULPA air purifiers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Ionizers and electrostatic precipitator air purifiers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Activated carbon air purifiers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Photocatalyst and UV air purifiers- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Ozone generator air purifiers- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by technology

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Overview
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 3M Co.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • Newell Brands Inc.
  • Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Sharp Corp.
  • Unilever Group
  • Xiaomi Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
