Analysis on Impact of COVID-19-Residential Air Purifier Market in China 2020-2024 | Growing Awareness of Health Effects of Air Pollution to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the residential air purifier market in China and it is poised to grow by USD 219.82 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Unilever Group, and Xiaomi Corp. are some of the major market participants. The growing awareness of the health effects of air pollution will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growing awareness of the health effects of air pollution has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Residential Air Purifier Market in China 2020-2024: Segmentation
Residential Air Purifier Market in China is segmented as below:
-
Technology
-
HEPA And ULPA Air Purifiers
-
IZ And EP Air Purifiers
-
AC Air Purifiers
-
PC And UV Air Purifiers
-
OG Air Purifiers
-
Distribution channel
Residential Air Purifier Market in China 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our residential air purifier market in China report covers the following areas:
-
Residential Air Purifier Market in China size
-
Residential Air Purifier Market in China trends
-
Residential Air Purifier Market in China industry analysis
This study identifies product innovation in terms of cleaning technology, features (air quality monitor), and design stimulating higher selling price (premiumization) as one of the prime reasons driving the growth of the residential air purifier market in China during the next few years.
Residential Air Purifier Market in China 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the residential air purifier market in China, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Unilever Group, and Xiaomi Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the residential air purifier market in China are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Residential Air Purifier Market in China 2020-2024: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist residential air purifier market in china growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the residential air purifier market in china size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the residential air purifier market in china
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of residential air purifier market in china vendors
