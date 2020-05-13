Log in
Analysis on Impact of COVID-19-Technavio Evaluates the Impact of Increase in Infectious Diseases and the Growing Demand for Biopharmaceuticals in its Cell Culture Market Analysis

05/13/2020 | 09:01pm EDT

The cell culture market is likely to experience steady growth because of an increase in infectious diseases and the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals. Rising at a CAGR of almost 13%, the market is estimated to have an incremental growth of USD 14.81 billion by 2024. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005671/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cell Culture Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cell Culture Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

A Technavio analyst says, "The global cell structure market will not be majorly impacted by the spread of COVID-19. However, the market outlook might change if the containment efforts go beyond Q2 2020."

Technavio’s recent analysis of the cell culture market, includes a detailed examination of its revenue forecasts, including market drivers and challenges, key market participants, and growth opportunities. The study segments the markets in North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW, geographically. The North America region is expected to have a market share of 36% and will provide significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: https://www.technavio.com/report/cell-culture-market-industry-analysis

Contamination of cell culture and the low sustainability of new entrants might hamper market growth. However, the high growth potential from emerging regions will positively influence the growth of the global cell culture market.

Technavio’s analysis of the cell culture market also includes:

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the cell culture market growth during the next five years
  • Precise estimation of the cell culture market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the cell culture market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cell culture market vendors

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


