Analysis on Impact of COVID-19 - Technavio Evaluates the Impact of Product Premiumization Owing to Innovation in Yoga Accessories, and Growing Obese Population and Increasing Health Consciousness in its Yoga Mat Market Analysis

05/13/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

The yoga mat market is likely to experience steady growth because of product premiumization owing to innovation in yoga accessories, and the growing obese population and increasing health consciousness. Rising at a CAGR of over 6%, the market is estimated to have an incremental growth of USD 480.87 million by 2024. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005578/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Yoga Mat Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

A Technavio analyst says, "The extension of containment efforts due to the spread of COVID-19 has severely impacted businesses and economic activities worldwide. If the containment efforts go beyond Q2 2020, the global yoga mat market will witness a significant downsurge compared to our base case estimate."

Technavio’s recent analysis of the yoga mat market includes a detailed examination of its revenue forecasts, including market drivers and challenges, key market participants, and growth opportunities. The study segments the markets in North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, geographically. The North America region is expected to have a market share of 34% and will offer significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: https://www.technavio.com/report/yoga-mat-market-industry-analysis

Inconsistent pricing of raw materials and the rising popularity of outdoor sports activities might hamper market growth. However, wellness initiatives being undertaken by government and corporate agencies will positively influence the growth of the global yoga mat market.

Technavio’s analysis of the yoga mat market also includes:

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the yoga mat market growth during the next five years
  • Precise estimation of the yoga mat market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the yoga mat market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
  • A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of yoga mat market vendors

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
