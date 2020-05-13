Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Analysis on Impact of COVID-19-Technavio Evaluates the Impact of a Surge in Cloud Adoption and an Increase in Business Operational Needs in its Hyperscale Data Center Market Analysis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 06:31pm EDT

The hyperscale data center market is likely to experience steady growth because of the surge in cloud adoption and an increase in business operational needs. Rising at a CAGR of over 21%, the market is estimated to have an incremental growth of USD 62.89 billion by 2024. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005631/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hyperscale Data Center Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hyperscale Data Center Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

A Technavio analyst says, "The global hyperscale data center market will witness an upsurge due to the spread of COVID-19. The extension of containment efforts is leading to increased demand and reduced production. Hence, the prices are expected to remain elevated in the short term, thereby resulting in an improved topline growth of market players."

Technavio’s recent analysis of hyperscale data center market, includes a detailed examination of its revenue forecasts, including market drivers and challenges, key market participants, and growth opportunities. The study segments the markets in North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, geographically. The North America region is expected to have a market share of 34%. This growth can be attributed to infrastructure innovations.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: https://www.technavio.com/report/hyperscale-data-center-market-industry-analysis

Increasing incidences of data breach and the consolidation of data centers might hamper market growth. However, the construction of green data centers and the growing use of free cooling techniques are expected to positively influence the growth of the global hyperscale data center market.

Technavio’s analysis of the hyperscale data center market also includes:

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the hyperscale data center market growth during the next five years
  • Precise estimation of the hyperscale data center market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the hyperscale data center market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
  • A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hyperscale data center market vendors

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:24pGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces 2020 First Quarter Results
BU
07:23pHornbeck Offshore Announces Launch Of Solicitation Of Votes On Comprehensive Prepackaged Restructuring Transaction With The Support Of The Requisite Majorities Of The Voting Creditors In-Hand
PR
07:19pGOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : Announces Pricing Of $600 Million Of Senior Notes
PR
07:15pAMAZON COM : AWS Announces Major Enhancements to Amazon Macie
BU
07:15pTamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Reports Voting Results of 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders
NE
07:13pALEXCO RESOURCE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:10pCALTEX AUSTRALIA : Refiner Margin Update (April 2020)
PU
07:10pBorder restrictions cause major drop in visitor arrivals
PU
07:10pNZ citizens migrating home in record numbers
PU
07:05pVIVA ENERGY : SRO Assessment UpdateOpens in a new Window
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FINCANTIERI S.P.A. : EXCLUSIVE: Thyssenkrupp, Fincantieri in talks to form warship champion - source
2RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : supporting WA jobs as COVID-19 recovery phase ramps up
3COSTAR GROUP, INC. : COSTAR : Agrees to Acquire Ten-X Commercial, the Leading Digital Auction Platform for Com..
4Analysis on Impact of COVID-19-Technavio Evaluates the Impact of the Low Cost of Ownership and Partnerships..
5ERS electronic Adds PRIME 200 to their AirCool® Thermal Chuck Family

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group