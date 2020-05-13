Log in
Analysis on Impact of COVID-19 - Technavio Evaluates the Impact of the Growing Demand for Stout and Porter Beer and Increasing Number of New Product Launches in its Stout and Porter Beer Market Analysis

05/13/2020 | 08:01pm EDT

The stout and porter beer market is likely to experience steady growth because of the growing demand for stout and porter beer and an increasing number of new product launches. Rising at a CAGR of over 2%, the market is estimated to have an incremental growth of USD 7.86 billion by 2024. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005664/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stout and Porter Beer Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

A Technavio analyst says, "The stout and porter beer market will not be majorly impacted by the spread of COVID-19. However, the market outlook might change if the containment efforts go beyond Q2 2020."

Technavio’s recent analysis of the stout and porter beer market, includes a detailed examination of its revenue forecasts, including market drivers and challenges, key market participants, and growth opportunities. The study segments the markets in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA, geographically. The APAC region is expected to have a market share of 45% and will provide significant growth opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: https://www.technavio.com/report/stout-and-porter-beer-market-industry-analysis

Fluctuation in raw material prices and the adverse effects of alcohol on health might hamper market growth. However, increasing M&A activities among vendors will positively influence the growth of the global stout and porter beer market.

Technavio’s analysis of the stout and porter beer market also includes:

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the stout and porter beer market growth during the next five years
  • Precise estimation of the stout and porter beer market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the stout and porter beer market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
  • A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stout and porter beer market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
