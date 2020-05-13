Analysis on Impact of COVID-19-Technavio Evaluates the Impact of the Increase in Disposable Income and the Increasing Number of Innovative Flavors and Diet-friendly Ice Creams in its Gourmet Ice Cream Market Analysis

The gourmet ice cream market is likely to experience steady growth because of the increase in disposable income and an increasing number of innovative flavors and diet-friendly ice creams. Rising at a CAGR of over 7%, the market is estimated to have an incremental growth of USD 2.5 billion by 2024. Download Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gourmet Ice Cream Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

A Technavio analyst says, "The global gourmet ice cream market will have a positive impact due to the spread of COVID-19. The extension of containment efforts worldwide has led to increased demand and decreased production. Hence, the prices are expected to remain elevated for in the short term, thereby resulting in an improved topline growth of vendors."

Technavio’s recent analysis of the gourmet ice cream market, includes a detailed examination of its revenue forecasts, including market drivers and challenges, key market participants, and growth opportunities. The study segments the markets in Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA, geographically. The European region is expected to have a market share of 39% and will provide significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Fluctuating prices of raw materials and increasing competition from substitutes might hamper market growth. However, the growing influence of online retailing and increasing demand for premium products are expected to positively influence the growth of the gourmet ice cream market.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

