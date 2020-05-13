Analysis on Impact of COVID-19 - Technavio Evaluates the Impact of the Increase in Strategic Investments and Partnerships and the Implementation of AI in Enterprises in its Enterprise External OEM Storage Systems Market Analysis

The enterprise external OEM storage systems market is likely to experience steady growth because of an increase in strategic investments and partnerships and the implementation of AI in enterprises. Rising at a CAGR of over 2%, the market is estimated to have an incremental growth of USD 2.48 billion by 2024. Download Free Sample Report

A Technavio analyst says, "The global enterprise external OEM storage systems market will not be majorly impacted by the spread of COVID-19. However, the market outlook might change if the containment efforts go beyond Q2 2020."

Technavio’s recent analysis of enterprise external OEM storage systems market includes a detailed examination of its revenue forecasts, including market drivers and challenges, key market participants, and growth opportunities. The study segments the markets in North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, geographically. The APAC region is expected to have a market share of 56% and will offer significant growth opportunities for market vendors.

The high initial cost of set-up and the increasing incidence of cyberattacks might hamper the market growth. However, the increasing preference for hyper-converged infrastructure will positively influence the growth of the global enterprise external OEM storage systems market.

Technavio’s analysis of the enterprise external OEM storage systems market also includes:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will drive the enterprise external OEM storage systems market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the enterprise external OEM storage systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the enterprise external OEM storage systems market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of enterprise external OEM storage systems market vendors

