News : Companies
Analysis on Impact of COVID-19 - Technavio Evaluates the Impact of the Increase in Strategic Investments and Partnerships and the Implementation of AI in Enterprises in its Enterprise External OEM Storage Systems Market Analysis

05/13/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

The enterprise external OEM storage systems market is likely to experience steady growth because of an increase in strategic investments and partnerships and the implementation of AI in enterprises. Rising at a CAGR of over 2%, the market is estimated to have an incremental growth of USD 2.48 billion by 2024. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005629/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enterprise External OEM Storage Systems Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

A Technavio analyst says, "The global enterprise external OEM storage systems market will not be majorly impacted by the spread of COVID-19. However, the market outlook might change if the containment efforts go beyond Q2 2020."

Technavio’s recent analysis of enterprise external OEM storage systems market includes a detailed examination of its revenue forecasts, including market drivers and challenges, key market participants, and growth opportunities. The study segments the markets in North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, geographically. The APAC region is expected to have a market share of 56% and will offer significant growth opportunities for market vendors.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: https://www.technavio.com/report/enterprise-external-oem-storage-systems-market-industry-analysis

The high initial cost of set-up and the increasing incidence of cyberattacks might hamper the market growth. However, the increasing preference for hyper-converged infrastructure will positively influence the growth of the global enterprise external OEM storage systems market.

Technavio’s analysis of the enterprise external OEM storage systems market also includes:

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the enterprise external OEM storage systems market growth during the next five years
  • Precise estimation of the enterprise external OEM storage systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the enterprise external OEM storage systems market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
  • A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of enterprise external OEM storage systems market vendors

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
