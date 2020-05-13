Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Analysis on Impact of COVID-19-Technavio Evaluates the Impact of the Risks of Physical Injuries in Labor-intensive Industries and High Demand from Firefighting Industry in its Smart Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Analysis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 08:31pm EDT

The smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market is likely to experience steady growth because of the risks of physical injuries in labor-intensive industries and the high demand from firefighting industry. Rising at a CAGR of almost 11%, the market is estimated to have an incremental growth of USD 1.85 billion by 2024. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005665/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart PPE Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart PPE Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

A Technavio analyst says, "The global smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market is expected to be negatively impacted by the spread of COVID-19. The extension of containment efforts has significantly impacted the business and economic activities worldwide. If the spread of COVID-19 is not controlled by June 2020, the market might see a significant downside compared to the base estimate."

Technavio’s recent analysis of smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market, includes a detailed examination of its revenue forecasts, including market drivers and challenges, key market participants, and growth opportunities. The study segments the markets in North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, geographically. The North America region is expected to have a market share of 35% and will provide significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: https://www.technavio.com/report/smart-personal-protective-equipment-market-industry-analysis

High costs of smart PPE and low consumer compliance might hamper market growth. However, an increase in the demand for multifunctional protective clothing will positively influence the growth of the global smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market.

Technavio’s analysis of the smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market also includes:

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market growth during the next five years
  • Precise estimation of the smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
  • A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market vendors

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05/14ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Announces Pricing Of $3.32 Billion Senior Secured Notes
PR
05/14SONORO METALS : Withdraws Cerro Caliche Project Development Report
AQ
05/14CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : Jan-Apr New-Contract Value Rose 1.0%
DJ
05/14NEWCREST MINING : announces expiration and results of Any and All Tender Offer
PU
05/14JG SUMMIT : 1Q Net Profit Fell 19%
DJ
05/14NORANDA INCOME FUND : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
05/14WILDBRAIN : Reports Results for Q3 2020 and Announces $25 Million Financing for Growth Initiatives
PR
05/14Analysis on Impact of COVID-19-Technavio Evaluates the Impact of the Risks of Physical Injuries in Labor-intensive Industries and High Demand from Firefighting Industry in its Smart Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Analysis
BU
05/14XP INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors that only 7 Days Remain to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against XP Inc.
GL
05/14SHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Bed Bath & Beyond  Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – BBBY
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FINCANTIERI S.P.A. : EXCLUSIVE: Thyssenkrupp, Fincantieri in talks to form warship champion - source
2UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : employee files class action lawsuit over unpaid days off po..
3RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : supporting WA jobs as COVID-19 recovery phase ramps up
4HANG SENG : Asian stocks set to slide on U.S. Fed fears, interest rate stance
5TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda says coronavirus treatment trial using recovered patients' blood..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group