Analysis on Impact of COVID-19-Technavio Evaluates the Impact of the Risks of Physical Injuries in Labor-intensive Industries and High Demand from Firefighting Industry in its Smart Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Analysis

A Technavio analyst says, "The global smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market is expected to be negatively impacted by the spread of COVID-19. The extension of containment efforts has significantly impacted the business and economic activities worldwide. If the spread of COVID-19 is not controlled by June 2020, the market might see a significant downside compared to the base estimate."

Technavio’s recent analysis of smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market, includes a detailed examination of its revenue forecasts, including market drivers and challenges, key market participants, and growth opportunities. The study segments the markets in North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, geographically. The North America region is expected to have a market share of 35% and will provide significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

High costs of smart PPE and low consumer compliance might hamper market growth. However, an increase in the demand for multifunctional protective clothing will positively influence the growth of the global smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

