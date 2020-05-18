Analysis on Impact of COVID-19-Veterinary Surgical Devices Market 2020-2024 | Rising Number Of Surgical Procedures to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the veterinary surgical devices market and it is poised to grow by USD 350.54 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Avante Health Solutions, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Heska Corp., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Jørgen Kruuse AS, Medtronic Plc, Neogen Corp., Smiths Group Plc, and STERIS Plc are some of the major market participants. The rising number of surgical procedures will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Rising number of surgical procedures has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Veterinary Surgical Devices Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Veterinary Surgical Devices Market is segmented as below:
-
Type
-
Large Animals
-
Small Animals
-
Geographic Landscape
-
Asia
-
Europe
-
North America
-
ROW
Veterinary Surgical Devices Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our veterinary surgical devices market report covers the following areas:
-
Veterinary Surgical Devices Market Size
-
Veterinary Surgical Devices Market Trends
-
Veterinary Surgical Devices Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies rising demand for pet insurance as one of the prime reasons driving the veterinary surgical devices market growth during the next few years.
Veterinary Surgical Devices Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the veterinary surgical devices market, including some of the vendors such as Avante Health Solutions, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Heska Corp., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Jørgen Kruuse AS, Medtronic Plc, Neogen Corp., Smiths Group Plc, and STERIS Plc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the veterinary surgical devices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Veterinary Surgical Devices Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist veterinary surgical devices market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the veterinary surgical devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the veterinary surgical devices market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of veterinary surgical devices market vendors
