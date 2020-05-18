Log in
Analysis on Impact of COVID-19-Veterinary Surgical Devices Market 2020-2024 | Rising Number Of Surgical Procedures to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/18/2020 | 04:01am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the veterinary surgical devices market and it is poised to grow by USD 350.54 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005190/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Veterinary Surgical Devices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Avante Health Solutions, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Heska Corp., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Jørgen Kruuse AS, Medtronic Plc, Neogen Corp., Smiths Group Plc, and STERIS Plc are some of the major market participants. The rising number of surgical procedures will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rising number of surgical procedures has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Veterinary Surgical Devices Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Veterinary Surgical Devices Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Large Animals
    • Small Animals
  • Geographic Landscape
    • Asia
    • Europe
    • North America
    • ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40108

Veterinary Surgical Devices Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our veterinary surgical devices market report covers the following areas:

  • Veterinary Surgical Devices Market Size
  • Veterinary Surgical Devices Market Trends
  • Veterinary Surgical Devices Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising demand for pet insurance as one of the prime reasons driving the veterinary surgical devices market growth during the next few years.

Veterinary Surgical Devices Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the veterinary surgical devices market, including some of the vendors such as Avante Health Solutions, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Heska Corp., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Jørgen Kruuse AS, Medtronic Plc, Neogen Corp., Smiths Group Plc, and STERIS Plc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the veterinary surgical devices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Veterinary Surgical Devices Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist veterinary surgical devices market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the veterinary surgical devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the veterinary surgical devices market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of veterinary surgical devices market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing
  • Market size and forecast

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Market segmentation by type
  • Comparison by type
  • Large animals - Market size and forecast
  • Small animals - Market size and forecast
  • Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast
  • Europe - Market size and forecast
  • Asia - Market size and forecast
  • ROW - Market size and forecast
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growth in adoption of companion animals
  • Growing awareness about animal health and welfare
  • Rising demand for pet insurance with growing animal health expenditure

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Avante Health Solutions
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Heska Corp.
  • Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.
  • Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
  • Jørgen Kruuse AS
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Neogen Corp.
  • Smiths Group Plc
  • STERIS Plc

PART 13: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
