Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Analysis on Impact of COVID-19-shower Curtain Retail Market 2019-2023 | Home Renovation and Furnishing to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 08:31am BST

Technavio has been monitoring the shower curtain retail market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.19 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200406005259/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Shower Curtain Retail Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Shower Curtain Retail Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot Product Authority, Lowe's, Target Brands, and Walmart are some of the major market participants. The home renovation and furnishing will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Home renovation and furnishing has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Shower Curtain Retail Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Shower Curtain Retail Market is segmented as below:

  • Distribution Channel
    • Offline
    • Online
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • MEA
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30719

Shower Curtain Retail Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our shower curtain retail market report covers the following areas:

  • Shower Curtain Retail Market Size
  • Shower Curtain Retail Market Trends
  • Shower Curtain Retail Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies demand for eco-friendly shower curtains as one of the prime reasons driving the shower curtain retail market growth during the next few years.

Shower Curtain Retail Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the shower curtain retail market, including some of the vendors such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot Product Authority, Lowe's, Target Brands, and Walmart. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the shower curtain retail market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Shower Curtain Retail Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist shower curtain retail market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the shower curtain retail market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the shower curtain retail market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of shower curtain retail market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Market segmentation by distribution channel
  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increased demand for eco-friendly shower curtains
  • Increased demand for personalized and customized shower curtains
  • Increased offering of gender-specific shower curtains

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • Home Depot Product Authority
  • Lowe's
  • Target Brands
  • Walmart

PART 13: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:36aSCATEC SOLAR : 258 MW Upington project in South Africa completed
AQ
04:35aHSBC : HK shareholders mull legal action over dividend suspension
RE
04:35aSECURITY OF SUPPLY DURING THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS : ABF Pharmaceutical Services classified as 'critical infrastructure' by the Federal Chancellery
EQ
04:33aSTORY : World Trade Organization resource centre opens in Afghanistan
PU
04:33aEQUINOR : Oil discovery in the US Gulf of Mexico
PU
04:31aSPAREBANK 1 NORD-NORGE : Annual Report and accounts for 2019
AQ
04:31aEnglish-Learning App Simpler Now Available in Italy
BU
04:31aAnalysis on Impact of COVID-19-Two-wheeler Ignition Switch Market 2019-2023 | Sales of Two-wheelers in Asia to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
04:30aSTART-UP EXPRESS 2020 : A Journey To Success For HK Start-ups
AQ
04:30aCRCAM SUD RHONE ALPES : Avis de modification des résolutions d'affectation du résultat
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Renault Alliance Stalls on Road to Comeback
2SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Arabia delays setting May prices, looks to OPEC meeting to set..
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EasyJet founder says will not inject fresh equity into company
4GVC HOLDINGS PLC : GVC : Ladbrokes owner GVC cuts estimate for coronavirus profit damage
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : engineers show ventilator prototype on YouTube

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group