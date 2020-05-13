Analysis on Impact of COVID19-Global Bidets Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Duravit AG and Geberit AG | Technavio

The global bidets market size is expected to grow by USD 1.29 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6%.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

The market is driven by the increasing geriatric population worldwide. In addition, the rise in number of luxury hotels is anticipated to boost the growth of the bidets market.

The elderly often require assistance to maintain cleanliness and personal hygiene. This need is driving the demand for bathroom accessories such as bidets. They prove to be convenient for people who are unable to stand or sit for long hours in shower. In addition, the increasing cases of arthritis and other health concerns are triggering the demand for bidets. These factors will positively drive the demand for bidets, thus, leading to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Bidets Companies:

Duravit AG

Duravit AG has business operations under various segments, such as washbasins / washbowls, toilets / SensoWash, and spare parts. The company offers Wall-mounted bidets and Floor-mounted bidets.

Geberit AG

Geberit AG operates through its single business segment to develop, produce and distribute sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry. The company offers a wide range of bidets such as under Wall-hung bidets and Floor-standing bidets.

GWA Group Ltd.

GWA Group Ltd. has business operations under various segments, such as bathrooms and kitchens, and methven. The company offers a wide range of products including wall-based and hang-based bidets such as LEDA, LIANO, LUNA, MIRAGE, OPAL, and others.

Kohler Co.

Kohler Co. operates its business through various segments, such as kitchen and bath, decorative products, power, and golf and resort destinations. The company offers Presqu'ile Wall-hung bidet and Escale Wall-hung bidet.

LIXIL Group Corp.

LIXIL Group Corp. has business operations under various segments, such as LWT, LHT, LBT, D&R, and H&S. The company offers Toilet-mounted bidet including EB-NB1160N, EB-NB100C, and EB-FB103SW.

Bidets Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Conventional bidets

Electronic bidets

Bidets Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

