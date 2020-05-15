Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Analysis on Impact of COVID19-Global Cleanroom Technology Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Alpiq Holding Ltd. and Ansell Ltd. | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 08:01pm EDT

The global cleanroom technology equipment market is expected to grow by USD 1.36 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200515005508/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cleanroom Technology Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cleanroom Technology Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 pandemic - Request free sample pages of the cleanroom technology equipment market

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cleanroom Technology Equipment Market Analysis Report by Product (Consumables and Equipment), Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-cleanroom-technology-equipment-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growing healthcare industry. In addition, the introduction of new universal standards for air filters is anticipated to boost the growth of the cleanroom technology equipment market.

The expansion of the aging population and the increasing prevalence of various diseases have been fueling the growth of the global healthcare industry. For instance, the national health expenditures in the US grew at a rate of 4.8% in 2019 compared to 4.4% in 2.18. Also, the 20-year patents of many branded drugs are expected to expire in the coming years. This is expected to attract significant investments in the development of generic drugs. In the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, cleanrooms are used to eliminate contaminants from operators as well as from the air to ensure the quality of products. Therefore, the growth of the global healthcare industry is expected to have a positive impact on the cleanroom technology market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Cleanroom Technology Equipment Companies:

Alpiq Holding Ltd.

Alpiq Holding Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Generation Switzerland, Generation International, and Digital and Commerce. The company offers a line of products such as BioClean cleanroom glove with high standards and cleanroom grade.

Ansell Ltd.

Ansell Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Industrial and Healthcare. The company offers and supports the installation of cleanrooms for the pharmaceutical, electronics and food industries, hospitals, plastic manufacturers, and research laboratories through its product Alpiq InTec.

Ardmac

Ardmac operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers industry-leading cutting edge cleanroom solutions to global clients with modular HVAC systems, while delivering cost-effective solutions through standardization.

Azbil Corp.

Azbil Corp. operates its business through segments such as Building Automation, Advanced Automation, and Life Automation. The company offers a line of products such as Multi-Loop Controller and Multifunction Display Model C7G/C7S with resistive touch-panel which is easy to operate in cleanrooms.

Clean Air Products

Clean Air Products operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a line of products such as air showers for modular cleanrooms to reduce or eliminate the product defects for increased yields.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cleanroom Technology Equipment Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • Consumables
  • Equipment

Cleanroom Technology Equipment Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Manned Security Services Market in India – Manned security services market in India by end-user (commercial buildings, residential buildings, and industrial buildings) and geographic landscape (South India, West India, North India, and East India).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:31pAnalysis on Impact of COVID19-Technavio Evaluates the Impact of High Demand for Steel from Various End-user Industries and the Use of Lightweight Materials in the Automotive Industry in its Magnesium Market Analysis for the Forecast Period 2020-2024
BU
09:18pAES : Announces Pricing of $1.6 Billion of Senior Secured First Lien Notes in a Private Offering
PR
09:15pAES : Announces the Upsizing of its Tender Offers to Up to $1.584 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Notes
PR
09:01pBSR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting of Unitholders
AQ
09:01pDenbury Resources Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call
GL
09:01pAnalysis on Impact of COVID19-Technavio Evaluates the Impact of the Declining Price of Li-ion Batteries and Rising Focus on Renewable Power Generation in its Battery Additives Market Analysis
BU
08:47pAIR CANADA : to lay off more than 20,000 because of pandemic
AQ
08:46pJ.C. Penney, Pinched by Coronavirus, Files for Bankruptcy -- Update
DJ
08:40pFP NEWSPAPERS : Announces announces financial results for the quarter ended December 30, 2019.
PU
08:27pDESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY : Receives Drill Permits for First Two Holes of its Helium Exploration Program In Arizona's Holbrook Basin
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMCAST CORPORATION : BT rises on Openreach sale report, company calls FT story 'inaccurate'
2BT GROUP PLC : BT : says Openreach sale report 'inaccurate' - internal message
3ALPHABET INC. : U.S. state attorneys general likely to bring antitrust lawsuits against Google - source
4ABBOTT LABORATORIES : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigat..
5ESPERION THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Esperion Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group