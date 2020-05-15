Analysis on Impact of COVID19-Global Cleanroom Technology Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Alpiq Holding Ltd. and Ansell Ltd. | Technavio

The global cleanroom technology equipment market is expected to grow by USD 1.36 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6%.

The market is driven by the growing healthcare industry. In addition, the introduction of new universal standards for air filters is anticipated to boost the growth of the cleanroom technology equipment market.

The expansion of the aging population and the increasing prevalence of various diseases have been fueling the growth of the global healthcare industry. For instance, the national health expenditures in the US grew at a rate of 4.8% in 2019 compared to 4.4% in 2.18. Also, the 20-year patents of many branded drugs are expected to expire in the coming years. This is expected to attract significant investments in the development of generic drugs. In the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, cleanrooms are used to eliminate contaminants from operators as well as from the air to ensure the quality of products. Therefore, the growth of the global healthcare industry is expected to have a positive impact on the cleanroom technology market during the forecast period.

Major Five Cleanroom Technology Equipment Companies:

Alpiq Holding Ltd.

Alpiq Holding Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Generation Switzerland, Generation International, and Digital and Commerce. The company offers a line of products such as BioClean cleanroom glove with high standards and cleanroom grade.

Ansell Ltd.

Ansell Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Industrial and Healthcare. The company offers and supports the installation of cleanrooms for the pharmaceutical, electronics and food industries, hospitals, plastic manufacturers, and research laboratories through its product Alpiq InTec.

Ardmac

Ardmac operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers industry-leading cutting edge cleanroom solutions to global clients with modular HVAC systems, while delivering cost-effective solutions through standardization.

Azbil Corp.

Azbil Corp. operates its business through segments such as Building Automation, Advanced Automation, and Life Automation. The company offers a line of products such as Multi-Loop Controller and Multifunction Display Model C7G/C7S with resistive touch-panel which is easy to operate in cleanrooms.

Clean Air Products

Clean Air Products operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a line of products such as air showers for modular cleanrooms to reduce or eliminate the product defects for increased yields.

Cleanroom Technology Equipment Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Consumables

Equipment

Cleanroom Technology Equipment Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

