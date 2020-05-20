Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Analysis on Impact of COVID19-Human Machine Interface Market 2020-2024 | Growing Adoption of Industrial Automation to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 02:01am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the human machine interface market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.56 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200519006044/en/

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Human Machine Interface Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Human Machine Interface Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Advantech Co. Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Texas Instruments Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing adoption of industrial automation will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing adoption of industrial automation has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Human Machine Interface Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Human Machine Interface Market is segmented as below:

  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA
    • South America
  • Type
    • Hardware
    • Software
    • Services
  • End-user
    • Automotive
    • Food and Beverage
    • Healthcare
    • Oil and Gas
    • Others

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43480

Human Machine Interface Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our human machine interface market report covers the following areas:

  • Human Machine Interface Market Size
  • Human Machine Interface Market Trends
  • Human Machine Interface Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies use of hand gesture recognition method for human machine interface as one of the prime reasons driving the human machine interface market growth during the next few years.

Human Machine Interface Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the human machine interface market, including some of the vendors such as Advantech Co. Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Texas Instruments Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the human machine interface market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Human Machine Interface Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist human machine interface market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the human machine interface market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the human machine interface market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of human machine interface market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by end user
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Software and service - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Advantech Co. Ltd.
  • Eaton Corporation Plc
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • General Electric Co.
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Rockwell Automation Inc.
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Siemens AG
  • Texas Instruments Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:35aCTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA : CTS EVENTIM publishes first-quarter 2020 results - severe impacts on earnings due to COVID-19 pandemic
EQ
02:34aTGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : Ex dividend USD 0.125 today
AQ
02:33aPETRONAS Inks First LNG Deal Virtually With Tiger Clean Energy Limited
PU
02:32aNINETY ONE : posts drop in assets under management during market volatility
RE
02:32aVINCI : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
02:32aASTRAZENECA : Says FDA Approves Lynparza for Prostate Cancer
DJ
02:31aEXPERIAN : Data firm Experian sees first-quarter revenue hit from COVID-19 crisis
RE
02:31aEXPRES2ION BIOTECH PUBL : - Interim report for the first quarter 2020 published
AQ
02:31aNEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL : Interim Report January-March 2020
AQ
02:31aXBRANE BIOPHARMA PUBL : has completed a directed share issue and thereby raises approximately SEK 146 million
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron aligns capacity and structures to changed market circumstances
3GOLD : Stocks adrift as vaccine rally falters; gold and bonds rise
4MODERNA, INC. : THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Moderna, Inc. Investor..
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : China drops out of top three foreign investors in Germany
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group