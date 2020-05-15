Log in
Analysis on Impact of COVID19-Industrial Girth Gear Market 2020-2024 | Improvement In Girth Gear Manufacturing Technologies To Boost Growth | Technavio

05/15/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the industrial girth gear market and it is poised to grow by USD 23.97 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200515005452/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Girth Gear Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Ashoka Machines Tools Corp., DB Santasalo Sarl, FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Kumera Corp., Nippon Chuzo K.K., P. van der Wegen Gears, SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co KG, Siemens AG, SYMMEN, and The KCP Limited are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Improvement in girth gear manufacturing technologies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increased demand for refurbished girth gear segments might hamper market growth.

Industrial Girth Gear Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Industrial Girth Gear Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Cement
    • Mining
    • Chemical and Petrochemicals
    • Metal Fabrication
    • Others
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • MEA
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43615

Industrial Girth Gear Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our industrial girth gear market report covers the following areas:

  • Industrial Girth Gear Market Size
  • Industrial Girth Gear Market Trends
  • Industrial Girth Gear Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing investments in solid waste management as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial girth gear market growth during the next few years.

Industrial Girth Gear Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the industrial girth gear market, including some of the vendors such as Ashoka Machines Tools Corp., DB Santasalo Sarl, FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Kumera Corp., Nippon Chuzo K.K., P. van der Wegen Gears, SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co KG, Siemens AG, SYMMEN, and The KCP Limited. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the industrial girth gear market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Industrial Girth Gear Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial girth gear market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the industrial girth gear market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the industrial girth gear market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial girth gear market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Force Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Cement - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Mining - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Chemical and petrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Metal fabrication - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Ashoka Machines Tools Corp.
  • DB Santasalo Sarl
  • FLSmidth & Co. A/S
  • Kumera Corp.
  • Nippon Chuzo K.K.
  • P. van der Wegen Gears
  • SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co KG
  • Siemens AG
  • SYMMEN
  • The KCP Limited

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
