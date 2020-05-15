Log in
Analysis on Impact of COVID19-Laparoscopic Devices Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Popularity of MI Techniques to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/15/2020 | 10:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the laparoscopic devices market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.92 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200515005526/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laparoscopic Devices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corp., CONMED Corp., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Johnson & Johnson, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Smith & Nephew Plc, and Stryker Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increasing popularity of MI techniques will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing popularity of mi techniques has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Laparoscopic Devices Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Laparoscopic Devices Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Instruments And Accessories
    • Laparoscopes
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43678

Laparoscopic Devices Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our laparoscopic devices market report covers the following areas:

  • Laparoscopic Devices Market Size
  • Laparoscopic Devices Market Trends
  • Laparoscopic Devices Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies high growth potential in emerging economies as one of the prime reasons driving the laparoscopic devices market growth during the next few years.

Laparoscopic Devices Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the laparoscopic devices market, including some of the vendors such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corp., CONMED Corp., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Johnson & Johnson, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Smith & Nephew Plc, and Stryker Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the laparoscopic devices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Laparoscopic Devices Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist laparoscopic devices market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the laparoscopic devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the laparoscopic devices market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laparoscopic devices market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Instruments and accessories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Laparoscopes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Boston Scientific Corp.
  • CONMED Corp.
  • Intuitive Surgical Inc.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Olympus Corp.
  • Smith & Nephew Plc
  • Stryker Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
