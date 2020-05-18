Analysis on Impact of COVID19-PARP (Poly ADP-ribose Polymerase) Inhibitors Market 2020-2024 | Expanded Application of PARP Inhibitors to Boost Growth | Technavio

Log in
05/18/2020 | 10:11pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the PARP (Poly ADP-ribose Polymerase) inhibitors market and it is poised to grow by USD 810.23 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005443/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global PARP (Poly ADP-ribose Polymerase) Inhibitors Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Clovis Oncology Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The expanded application of PARP inhibitors will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Expanded application of PARP inhibitors has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

PARP Inhibitors Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

PARP Inhibitors Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Ovarian Cancer
    • Breast Cancer
    • Others
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43323

PARP Inhibitors Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our PARP (poly ADP-ribose polymerase) inhibitors market report covers the following areas:

  • PARP Inhibitors Market Size
  • PARP Inhibitors Market Trends
  • PARP Inhibitors Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies extensive ongoing research as one of the prime reasons driving the PARP inhibitors market growth during the next few years.

PARP Inhibitors Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the PARP inhibitors market, including some of the vendors such as AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Clovis Oncology Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the PARP inhibitors market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

PARP Inhibitors Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist PARP inhibitors market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the PARP inhibitors market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the PARP inhibitors market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of PARP inhibitors market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size 2019
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Ovarian cancer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Breast cancer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor Landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AbbVie Inc.
  • AstraZeneca Plc
  • Bayer AG
  • Clovis Oncology Inc.
  • Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc
  • Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
