Analysis on Impact of COVID19-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market In North America 2020-2024 | Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/16/2020 | 04:31am BST

Technavio has been monitoring the pharmaceutical logistics market in North America and it is poised to grow by USD 4.33 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200515005535/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pharmaceutical Logistics Market in North America 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, Air Canada, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP, Ryder System Inc., and United Parcel Service Inc. are some of the major market participants. The rise in pharmaceutical sales will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rise in pharmaceutical sales has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market in North America 2020-2024: Segmentation

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market in North America is segmented as below:

  • Supply Chain
    • Non-cold Chain
    • Cold Chain
  • Geography
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43655

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market in North America 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pharmaceutical logistics market report covers the following areas:

  • Pharmaceutical Logistics Market in North America Size
  • Pharmaceutical Logistics Market in North America Trends
  • Pharmaceutical Logistics Market in North America Industry Analysis

This study identifies consolidation in North American pharmaceutical logistics market as one of the prime reasons driving the pharmaceutical logistics market growth in North America during the next few years.

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the pharmaceutical logistics market in North America, including some of the vendors such as Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, Air Canada, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP, Ryder System Inc., and United Parcel Service Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the pharmaceutical logistics market in North America are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist pharmaceutical logistics market growth in North America during the next five years
  • Estimation of the pharmaceutical logistics market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the pharmaceutical logistics market in North America
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pharmaceutical logistics market vendors in North America

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Force Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Supply Chain

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Supply Chain
  • Non-cold chain - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cold chain - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Supply Chain

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • US - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Canada - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Mexico - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP
  • Air Canada
  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
  • Deutsche Post DHL Group
  • Expeditors International of Washington Inc.
  • FedEx Corp.
  • Kuehne + Nagel International AG
  • Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP
  • Ryder System Inc.
  • United Parcel Service Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
