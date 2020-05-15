Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Analysis on Impact of COVID19-Technavio Evaluates the Impact of the Declining Price of Li-ion Batteries and Rising Focus on Renewable Power Generation in its Battery Additives Market Analysis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 09:01pm EDT

The battery additives market is likely to experience steady growth because of the declining price of Li-ion batteries & rising focus on renewable power generation. Rising at a CAGR of over 11%, the market is estimated to have an incremental growth of USD 834.29 million by 2024. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200515005513/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Battery Additives Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Battery Additives Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

A Technavio analyst says, "The global battery additives market will not witness any major impact due to the spread of COVID-19. However, the market outlook might change if the containment efforts go beyond Q2 2020."

Technavio’s recent analysis of battery additives market, includes a detailed examination of its revenue forecasts, including market drivers and challenges, key market participants, and growth opportunities. The study segments the markets in APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America, geographically. The APAC region is expected to have a market share of 66% and will offer significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: https://www.technavio.com/report/battery-additives-market-industry-analysis

Cell chemistry failures and safety concerns associated with Li-ion batteries might hamper market growth. However, increasing demand for product catalog management by e-commerce merchants and the rising demand for service catalogs will positively influence the growth of the global battery additives market.

Technavio’s analysis of the battery additives market also includes:

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the battery additives market growth during the next five years
  • Precise estimation of the battery additives market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the battery additives market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
  • A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of battery additives market vendors

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:31pAnalysis on Impact of COVID19-Technavio Evaluates the Impact of High Demand for Steel from Various End-user Industries and the Use of Lightweight Materials in the Automotive Industry in its Magnesium Market Analysis for the Forecast Period 2020-2024
BU
09:18pAES : Announces Pricing of $1.6 Billion of Senior Secured First Lien Notes in a Private Offering
PR
09:15pAES : Announces the Upsizing of its Tender Offers to Up to $1.584 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Notes
PR
09:01pBSR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting of Unitholders
AQ
09:01pDenbury Resources Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call
GL
09:01pAnalysis on Impact of COVID19-Technavio Evaluates the Impact of the Declining Price of Li-ion Batteries and Rising Focus on Renewable Power Generation in its Battery Additives Market Analysis
BU
08:47pAIR CANADA : to lay off more than 20,000 because of pandemic
AQ
08:46pJ.C. Penney, Pinched by Coronavirus, Files for Bankruptcy -- Update
DJ
08:40pFP NEWSPAPERS : Announces announces financial results for the quarter ended December 30, 2019.
PU
08:27pDESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY : Receives Drill Permits for First Two Holes of its Helium Exploration Program In Arizona's Holbrook Basin
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMCAST CORPORATION : BT rises on Openreach sale report, company calls FT story 'inaccurate'
2BT GROUP PLC : BT : says Openreach sale report 'inaccurate' - internal message
3ALPHABET INC. : U.S. state attorneys general likely to bring antitrust lawsuits against Google - source
4ABBOTT LABORATORIES : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigat..
5ESPERION THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Esperion Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group