News : Companies
Analysis on Impact of Covid-19 - Automotive Parts Aftermarket Market in US 2020-2024 | Benefits of Original OE Replacement Parts to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/13/2020 | 07:01am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive parts aftermarket market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 17.26 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005044/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Parts Aftermarket Market in US 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., Magna International Inc., Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. The benefits of original OE replacement parts will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Benefits of original OE replacement parts has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Automotive Parts Aftermarket Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Parts Aftermarket Market in US is segmented as below:

  • Distribution Channel
    • Offline
    • Online
  • Type
    • Passenger Vehicles
    • Commercial Vehicles

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43427

Automotive Parts Aftermarket Market in US 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive parts aftermarket market in US report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Parts Aftermarket Market in US Size
  • Automotive Parts Aftermarket Market in US Trends
  • Automotive Parts Aftermarket Market in US Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing average age of vehicles and the higher number of parc vehicles as the prime reasons driving the automotive parts aftermarket market growth in US during the next few years.

Automotive Parts Aftermarket Market in US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the automotive parts aftermarket market in US, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., Magna International Inc., Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive parts aftermarket market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Parts Aftermarket Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive parts aftermarket market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive parts aftermarket market size in US and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive parts aftermarket market in US
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive parts aftermarket market vendors in US

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 3M Co.
  • Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
  • Continental AG
  • Delphi Technologies Plc
  • DENSO Corp.
  • Magna International Inc.
  • Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Valeo SA
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
