News : Companies
Analysis on Impact of Covid-19- Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market 2020-2024 | Growing Demand For Cath Labs to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/15/2020 | 03:01am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market and it is poised to grow by USD 476.64 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200515005031/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Cardionovum GmbH, COOK MEDICAL LLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, and Opto Circuits (India) Ltd, are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing demand for cath labs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, stringent regulatory processes might hamper market growth.

Drug Eluting Balloons Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Drug Eluting Balloons Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Peripheral DEBs
    • Coronary DEBs
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia
    • ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43398

Drug Eluting Balloons Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market report covers the following areas:

  • Drug Eluting Balloons Market Size
  • Drug Eluting Balloons Market Trends
  • Drug Eluting Balloons Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies favorable reimbursement policies as one of the prime reasons driving the drug eluting balloons market growth during the next few years.

Drug Eluting Balloons Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the drug eluting balloons market, including some of the vendors such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Cardionovum GmbH, COOK MEDICAL LLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, and Opto Circuits (India) Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the drug eluting balloons market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Drug Eluting Balloons Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist drug eluting balloons market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the drug eluting balloons market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the drug eluting balloons market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of drug eluting balloons market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Force Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Peripheral DEBs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Coronary DEBs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Cath labs
  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs)

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver – demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG
  • Boston Scientific Corp.
  • Cardinal Health Inc.
  • Cardionovum GmbH
  • COOK MEDICAL LLC
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Opto Circuits (India) Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
