Analysis on Impact of Covid-19- Functional Drinks Market 2020-2024 | Health Benefits Of Functional Drinks to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the functional drinks market and it is poised to grow by $179.28 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Functional Drinks Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Archer Daniels Midland Co., Danone SA, Monster Beverage Corp., Nestlé SA, NextFoods Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GNBH, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca-Cola Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Health benefits of functional drinks has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing concerns of obesity might hamper market growth.
Functional Drinks Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation
Functional Drinks Market is segmented as below:
-
Product
-
Energy Beverages
-
Functional Fruit And Vegetable Juices
-
Sports Beverages
-
Prebiotic And Probiotic Drinks
-
Others
-
Distribution channel
-
Geographic Landscape
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
MEA
-
North America
-
South America
-
Distribution Channel
-
Offline Stores
-
Online Stores
Functional Drinks Market 2020-2024 : Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our functional drinks market report covers the following areas:
-
Functional Drinks Market size
-
Functional Drinks Market trends
-
Functional Drinks Market industry analysis
This study identifies Increasing consumption by millennials as one of the prime reasons driving the functional drinks market growth during the next few years.
Functional Drinks Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Functional Drinks Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Functional Drinks Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Functional Drinks Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist functional drinks market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the functional drinks market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the functional drinks market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of functional drinks market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Product placement
-
Energy beverages - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Functional fruit and vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Sports beverages - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Prebiotic and probiotic drinks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Distribution channel placement
-
On-trade - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
-
Market drivers
-
Volume driver - Demand led growth
-
Volume driver - Supply led growth
-
Volume driver - External factors
-
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
-
Price driver - Inflation
-
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
-
Danone SA
-
Monster Beverage Corp.
-
Nestlé SA
-
NextFoods Inc.
-
PepsiCo Inc.
-
Red Bull GNBH
-
Suntory Holdings Ltd.
-
The Coca-Cola Co.
-
The Kraft Heinz Co.
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
