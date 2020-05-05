Log in
Analysis on Impact of Covid-19- Global Payment Gateways Market 2020-2024 | High Adoption of Contactless Payment Solutions to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

05/05/2020 | 01:01am EDT

The global payment gateways market size is expected to grow by USD 23.45 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005580/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Payment Gateways Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Payment Gateways Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The introduction of mobile payment gateways, such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Android Pay, has simplified the process of paying bills. Customers are no longer required to carry credit or debit cards. Many retailers are adopting platforms like NFC POS terminals that facilitate contactless payments. NFC POS terminals also boost the value and effectiveness of a retailer's marketing efforts. Retailers worldwide are realizing the benefits of NFC POS terminals and are aligning these terminals with their operations and processes to enhance the overall relationship between their respective brands and customers. Thus, the growing adoption of contactless payment solutions is expected to drive the payment gateways market growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43177

As per Technavio, the growing adoption of cloud computing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Payment Gateways Market: Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing

The global payment gateways market is experiencing a tremendous demand for cloud-based solutions, especially from small and mid-sized enterprises. This compels many vendors to develop cloud-based solutions. For instance, in July 2018, Visa acquired Germany-based payment gateway software provider Payworks to offer cloud-based solutions for in-store payment processing. Through this acquisition, the company also offers its CyberSource digital payment management platform for the creation of a fully integrated payment acceptance solution for merchants and acquirers. Hence, the growing adoption of cloud computing is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

“Factors such as the emergence of mobile wallets, and the advent of big data management will have a significant impact on the growth of the payment gateways market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Payment Gateways Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the payment gateways market by end-user (large enterprises, micro and small enterprises, and mid-sized enterprises) and geographic landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the payment gateways market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the increased integration of payment gateways in the retail e-commerce sector, and increased awareness among organizations about the benefits of deploying payment gateways.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
