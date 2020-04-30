Log in
Analysis on Impact of Covid-19- Non-dairy Yogurt Market 2019-2023 | Health Benefits Of Non-dairy Yogurt Products To Boost Growth | Technavio

04/30/2020 | 05:01am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the non-dairy yogurt market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.53 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of about 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200430005083/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Non-dairy Yogurt Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Non-dairy Yogurt Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Blue Diamond Growers, COYO Pty Ltd., Danone SA, Dean Foods Co., and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Health benefits of non-dairy yogurt products has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Non-dairy Yogurt Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation

Non-dairy Yogurt Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Almond-based
    • Soy-based
    • Coconut-based
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31868

Non-dairy Yogurt Market 2019-2023 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our non-dairy yogurt market report covers the following areas:

  • Non-dairy Yogurt Market Size
  • Non-dairy Yogurt Market Trends
  • Non-dairy Yogurt Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising innovations in product formulation as one of the prime reasons driving the non-dairy yogurt market growth during the next few years.

Non-dairy Yogurt Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the non-dairy yogurt market, including some of the vendors such as Blue Diamond Growers, COYO Pty Ltd., Danone SA, Dean Foods Co., and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the non-dairy yogurt market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Non-dairy Yogurt Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist non-dairy yogurt market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the non-dairy yogurt market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the non-dairy yogurt market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of non-dairy yogurt market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Almond-based - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Soy-based - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Coconut-based - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increase in M&A activity
  • Growing emphasis on sustainable packaging
  • Rising innovations in product formulation

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Blue Diamond Growers
  • COYO Pty Ltd.
  • Danone SA
  • Dean Foods Co.
  • The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
