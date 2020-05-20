Log in
Analysis on Impact of Covid-19- Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Market 2020-2024 | High Cost Of Deployment Of Robots to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/20/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the robotics as a service (RaaS) market and it is poised to grow by USD 832.77 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005320/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotics as a Service Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ademco Security Group, Aethon Inc., Cobalt Robotics Inc., inVia Robotics Inc., Kraken Robotics Inc., Nightingale Security, OhmniLabs Inc., RedZone Robotics Inc., Sarcos Corp., and Savioke Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the high cost of deployment of robots will offer immense growth opportunities, the need for technical expertise will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The high cost of deployment of robots has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the need for technical expertise might hamper the market growth.

Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Intralogistics
    • Medical Applications
    • Surveillance And Security
    • Field Robotics
    • Others
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43674

Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our robotics as a service (RaaS) market report covers the following areas:

  • Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Market size
  • Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Market trends
  • Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Market industry analysis

This study identifies adoption of operational intelligence and data analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the robotics as a service (RaaS) market growth during the next few years.

Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Market, including some of the vendors such as Ademco Security Group, Aethon Inc., Cobalt Robotics Inc., inVia Robotics Inc., Kraken Robotics Inc., Nightingale Security, OhmniLabs Inc., RedZone Robotics Inc., Sarcos Corp., and Savioke Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist robotics as a service (SaaS) market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the robotics as a service (RaaS) market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the robotics as a service (RaaS) market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of robotics as a service (RaaS) market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value Chain Analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Intralogistics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Medical applications - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Surveillance and Security - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Field robotics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Ademco Security Group
  • Aethon Inc.
  • Cobalt Robotics Inc.
  • inVia Robotics Inc.
  • Kraken Robotics Inc.
  • Nightingale Security
  • OhmniLabs Inc.
  • RedZone Robotics Inc.
  • Sarcos Corp.
  • Savioke Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
