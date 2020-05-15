Analysis on Impact of Covid-19- Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2020-2024 | Introduction of Subscription Services for STEM Toys to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market and it is poised to grow by USD 473.78 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Elenco Electronics Inc., Hasbro Inc., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO SySTEM AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa & Doug LLC, Ravensburger AG, Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd., and Spin Master Corp. are some of the major market participants. The introduction of subscription services for STEM toys will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Introduction of subscription services for STEM toys has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel Offline Online

Geography APAC North America Europe MEA South America



Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market report covers the following areas:

Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market Size

Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market Trends

Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing popularity of coding robot toys as one of the prime reasons driving the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market growth during the next few years.

Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market, including some of the vendors such as Elenco Electronics Inc., Hasbro Inc., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO SySTEM AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa & Doug LLC, Ravensburger AG, Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd., and Spin Master Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market vendors

