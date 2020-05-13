Log in
Analysis on Impact of Covid-19 - Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market in North America 2020-2024 | Growth in Construction Projects in North America to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/13/2020 | 05:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the smart home water sensor and controller market in North America and it is poised to grow by USD 162.20 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005042/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smart Home Water Sensor And Controller Market in North America 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Conservation Labs Inc., Loop Labs Inc., Moen Inc., OVAL Digital Inc., Phyn LLC, Resideo Technologies Inc., Roost Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Waxman Industries Inc., and Winland Electronics Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growth in construction projects in North America will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growth in construction projects in North America has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market in North America 2020-2024: Segmentation

Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market in North America is segmented as below:

  • Technology
    • Wi-Fi
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43295

Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market in North America 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart home water sensor and controller market in North America report covers the following areas:

  • Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market in North America Size
  • Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market in North America Trends
  • Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market in North America Industry Analysis

This study identifies advancements in smart home water sensors and controllers as one of the prime reasons driving the smart home water sensor and controller market growth in North America during the next few years.

Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market in North America 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the smart home water sensor and controller market in North America, including some of the vendors such as Conservation Labs Inc., Loop Labs Inc., Moen Inc., OVAL Digital Inc., Phyn LLC, Resideo Technologies Inc., Roost Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Waxman Industries Inc., and Winland Electronics Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the smart home water sensor and controller market in North America are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market in North America 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist smart home water sensor and controller market growth in North America during the next five years
  • Estimation of the smart home water sensor and controller market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the smart home water sensor and controller market in North America
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart home water sensor and controller market vendors in North America

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Technology
  • Wi-Fi technology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Other technologies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Technology

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • US - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Canada - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Mexico - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Conservation Labs Inc.
  • Loop Labs Inc.
  • Moen Inc.
  • OVAL Digital Inc.
  • Phyn LLC
  • Resideo Technologies Inc.
  • Roost Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Waxman Industries Inc.
  • Winland Electronics Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
