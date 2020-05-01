Log in
Analysis on Impact of Covid-19- Still Images Market 2019-2023 | Rising Adoption Of New Business Models To Boost Growth | Technavio

05/01/2020 | 02:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the still images market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.55 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200430005663/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Still Images Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Alamy Ltd., Dissolve Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Getty Images Inc., INMAGINE Ltd., PixaBay GmbH, PIXTA Inc., Shopify Inc., and Shutterstock Inc, are some of the major market participants. Although the rising adoption of new business models will offer immense growth opportunities, growing theft and misuse of visual content will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rising adoption of new business models has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, growing theft and misuse of visual content might hamper market growth.

Still Images Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation

Still Images Market is segmented as below:

  • License Model
    • RM
    • RF
  • Image Type
    • Photos
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32188

Still Images Market 2019-2023 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our still images market report covers the following areas:

  • Still Images Market Size
  • Still Images Market Trends
  • Still Images Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising demand for microstock images as one of the prime reasons driving the still images market growth during the next few years.

Still Images Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Still Images Market, including some of the vendors such as Adobe Inc., Alamy Ltd., Dissolve Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Getty Images Inc., INMAGINE Ltd., PixaBay GmbH, PIXTA Inc., Shopify Inc., and Shutterstock Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Still Images Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Still Images Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist still images market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the still images market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the still images market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of still images market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY IMAGE TYPE

  • Market segmentation by image type
  • Comparison by image type
  • Photos - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by image type

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY LICENSE MODEL

  • Market segmentation by license model
  • Comparison by license model
  • RM - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • RF - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by license model

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing concern for authenticity
  • Rise in adoption of acquisition strategy
  • Rising demand for microstock images

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Adobe Inc.
  • Alamy Ltd.
  • Dissolve Inc.
  • Dreamstime.com LLC
  • Getty Images Inc.
  • INMAGINE Ltd.
  • PixaBay GmbH
  • PIXTA Inc.
  • Shopify Inc.
  • Shutterstock Inc.

PART 15: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
