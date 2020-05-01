Analysis on Impact of Covid-19- Still Images Market 2019-2023 | Rising Adoption Of New Business Models To Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the still images market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.55 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Alamy Ltd., Dissolve Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Getty Images Inc., INMAGINE Ltd., PixaBay GmbH, PIXTA Inc., Shopify Inc., and Shutterstock Inc, are some of the major market participants. Although the rising adoption of new business models will offer immense growth opportunities, growing theft and misuse of visual content will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rising adoption of new business models has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, growing theft and misuse of visual content might hamper market growth.

Still Images Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation

Still Images Market is segmented as below:

License Model RM RF

Image Type Photos Others

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Still Images Market 2019-2023 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our still images market report covers the following areas:

Still Images Market Size

Still Images Market Trends

Still Images Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising demand for microstock images as one of the prime reasons driving the still images market growth during the next few years.

Still Images Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Still Images Market, including some of the vendors such as Adobe Inc., Alamy Ltd., Dissolve Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Getty Images Inc., INMAGINE Ltd., PixaBay GmbH, PIXTA Inc., Shopify Inc., and Shutterstock Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Still Images Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Still Images Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist still images market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the still images market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the still images market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of still images market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY IMAGE TYPE

Market segmentation by image type

Comparison by image type

Photos - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by image type

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY LICENSE MODEL

Market segmentation by license model

Comparison by license model

RM - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RF - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by license model

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing concern for authenticity

Rise in adoption of acquisition strategy

Rising demand for microstock images

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

Alamy Ltd.

Dissolve Inc.

Dreamstime.com LLC

Getty Images Inc.

INMAGINE Ltd.

PixaBay GmbH

PIXTA Inc.

Shopify Inc.

Shutterstock Inc.

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

