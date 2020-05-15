Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Analysis on Impact of Covid-19- Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCS) Market 2020-2024 | Demand for Fresh Water due to Rise in Population to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 01:01am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCS) market and it is poised to grow by USD 16.74 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200514005716/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accepta Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Chembond Chemicals Ltd., Danaher Corp., Ecolab Inc., Kemira Oyj, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., SUEZ SA, and Thermax Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The demand for fresh water due to rise in population will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for fresh water due to rise in population has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCS) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCS) Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Coagulants and Flocculants
    • Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors
    • Biocides and Disinfectants
    • PH Adjusters and Softeners
    • Others
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • MEA
    • South America
  • Application
    • Municipality
    • Power Generation
    • Pulp and Paper
    • Metal and Mining
    • Others

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43392

Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCS) Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCS) market report covers the following areas:

  • Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCS) Market Size
  • Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCS) Market Trends
  • Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCS) Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies scarcity of water leading to the increasing use of WWTCS as one of the prime reasons driving the water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCS) market growth during the next few years.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCS) Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCS) market, including some of the vendors such as Accepta Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Chembond Chemicals Ltd., Danaher Corp., Ecolab Inc., Kemira Oyj, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., SUEZ SA, and Thermax Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCS) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCS) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCS) market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCS) market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCS) market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCS) market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Municipality - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Power generation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Pulp and paper - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Metal and mining - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Coagulants and flocculants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Corrosion and scale inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Biocides and disinfectants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • pH adjusters and softeners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Accepta Ltd.
  • Akzo Nobel NV
  • Arkema SA
  • Chembond Chemicals Ltd.
  • Danaher Corp.
  • Ecolab Inc.
  • Kemira Oyj
  • Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
  • SUEZ SA
  • Thermax Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:50aEQUINOR ASA : Ex dividend
GL
01:45aBERGMAN & BEVING AB : Financial Report 1 April 2019–31 March 2020
AQ
01:40aAER approves 2020-21 TasNetworks distribution tariffs for Tasmanian electricity customers
PU
01:40aTRANSGENE : May 15, 2020 - Transgene and NEC demonstrate high accuracy of AI-based neoantigen prediction for the design of individualized cancer vaccine TG4050
PU
01:40aGEA : delivers very good first-quarter results in a challenging year
PU
01:40aUNIPOL GRUPPO S P A : 1Q20 Consolidated Results Presentation - Unipol and UnipolSai
PU
01:40aEni's Board Appoints CEO, Chairwoman
DJ
01:38aPANASONIC : Main events scheduled for May 18-24
AQ
01:35aFORMYCON : Announces Update on Biosimilar Programs
EQ
01:35aGEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : GEA delivers very good first-quarter results in a challenging year
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHORUS AVIATION INC. : CHORUS AVIATION : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Update on COVID-19..
2Singapore's Temasek joins Facebook-backed Libra project
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Pompeo says TSMC's $12 billion investment to increase U.S. economic ind..
4APPLE INC. : Apple Buys Virtual-Reality Streaming Upstart NextVR
5FARFETCH LIMITED : FARFETCH : Q1 2020 Earnings Release
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group