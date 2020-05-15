Analysis on Impact of Covid-19- Waterjet Cutting Machines Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand From Automotive Industry To Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the waterjet cutting machines market and it is poised to grow by USD 410.60 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Waterjet Cutting Machines Market 2020-2024
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. A Innovative International Ltd., Colfax Corp., Conzzeta Management AG, Dardi International Corp., Hornet Cutting Systems, Hypertherm Inc., KOIKE SANSO KOGYO Co. Ltd., Optomec Inc., Semyx, and Shape Technologies Group Inc, are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing demand from automotive industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, technical restrictions for use in high thickness materials might hamper market growth.
Waterjet Cutting Machines Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation
Waterjet Cutting Machines Market is segmented as below:
-
End-user
-
Automotive
-
Aerospace and Defense
-
Metal Fabrication
-
Electrical and Electronics
-
Others
-
Geography
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
North America
-
South America
-
MEA
Waterjet Cutting Machines Market 2020-2024 : Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our waterjet cutting machines market report covers the following areas:
-
Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Size
-
Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Trends
-
Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies integration of IoT with waterjet cutting machines as one of the prime reasons driving the waterjet cutting machines market growth during the next few years.
Waterjet Cutting Machines Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the waterjet cutting machines market, including some of the vendors such as A Innovative International Ltd., Colfax Corp., Conzzeta Management AG, Dardi International Corp., Hornet Cutting Systems, Hypertherm Inc., KOIKE SANSO KOGYO Co. Ltd., Optomec Inc., Semyx, and Shape Technologies Group Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the waterjet cutting machines market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Waterjet Cutting Machines Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist waterjet cutting machines market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the waterjet cutting machines market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the waterjet cutting machines market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of waterjet cutting machines market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
-
Industry innovations:
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Five forces summary
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Application
-
Metal cutting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Glass cutting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Stone cutting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by End user
-
Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Metal fabrication - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by End user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Overview
-
Vendor landscape
-
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
A Innovative International Ltd.
-
Colfax Corp.
-
Conzzeta Management AG
-
Dardi International Corp.
-
Hornet Cutting Systems
-
Hypertherm Inc.
-
KOIKE SANSO KOGYO Co. Ltd.
-
Optomec Inc.
-
Semyx
-
Shape Technologies Group Inc.
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
