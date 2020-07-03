Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Analysis on New Product Launches in COVID-19 Related Market- Global Mobile Communication Antenna Market 2020-2024| Growing Deployment of LTE Networks to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

The global mobile communication antenna market size is expected to grow by USD 1.35 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200703005165/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Communication Antenna Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Communication Antenna Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic @ Request a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The increasing demand for high-speed networks is compelling network service providers to make significant investments in LTE network infrastructure. This is resulting in the proliferation of LTE base stations to provide a larger coverage area and high-speed connectivity with low latency. Network service providers are also collaborating with other market participants and government organizations to deploy LTE base stations efficiently. Thus, the increasing deployment of LTE networks across the world is expected to stimulate the demand for mobile communication antenna, thereby driving market growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41535

As per Technavio, the development of 5G networks will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Mobile Communication Antenna Market: Development of 5G Networks

Telecom providers have been focusing on the development of 5G networks over the last few years. Many telecom operators and telecommunication equipment manufacturers across the world are collaborating to develop 5G technologies. For instance, in 2018, Huawei Technologies announced a partnership with Altice Portugal to deploy 5% network services in Portugal. The growing adoption of 5G networks is expected to trigger the demand for more advanced telecommunication equipment, thereby driving the mobile communication antenna market growth during the forecast period.

“Factors such as the increasing focus on the development of smart cities and the growing investments in MIMO technology will have a significant impact on the growth of the mobile communication antenna market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Mobile Communication Antenna Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the mobile communication antenna market by product (macrocells and small cells) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the mobile communication antenna market share in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the large-scale penetration of smartphones in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:05pTurkish suspect tells court Ghosn mused on Hollywood movie of escape from Japan
RE
01:05pVA-Q-TEC AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01:04pKEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01:01pXTM : Onboards the 251st Franchised Salon - Integrates With POS Software for Instant Payouts to Salon Stylists
AQ
01:01pCONN : ROSEN, A LEADING, LONGSTANDING, AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds Conn's, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - CONN
PR
01:01pCOVID-19 : Significant Shift in Strategy of  Global Automated Microbiology Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Abbott Laboratories and Agilent Technologies Inc. | Technavio
BU
01:00pIBERDROLA : Clean technology projects line up bids for $1 billion EU support
RE
01:00pPower Group Announces Delay in Filing Interim Financials Caused by COVID-19
NE
12:58pEDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
12:53pAIR CANADA : Canada PM disappointed by Air Canada move to suspend domestic flights
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Chinese Car Makers Rally After Positive Sales Forecast
2FLATEX AG : FLATEX AG: Free float increases to 70%
3GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir gets conditional EU clearance
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : After Wirecard review, Singapore launches probe into Citadelle, Senjo Group

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group