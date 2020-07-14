Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Analysis on New Product Launches in COVID-19 Related Markets: Bidets Market - Vendor Analysis and Growth Outlook for 2020-2024: Exclusive Report From Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 10:16am EDT

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the bidets market is expected to have Negative & Inferior growth in 2020. The report provides a detailed insight into the bidets market in 2020-2024 and forecasts its growth rate and market value by end year. The bidets market 2020-2024 report includes market estimation, detailed analysis of products & services, vendor analysis, recent market developments, and SWOT analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005476/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bidets Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bidets Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The bidets market will grow by USD 1.29 billion at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period. Download a Free Sample Report

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.

Technavio's analysis of the bidets market is based on the detailed insight of key market players, including strategic movements such as R&D collaborations, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. In line with this, bidets market 2020-2024 includes detailed insights into the following companies:

  • Duravit AG
  • Geberit AG
  • GWA Group Ltd.
  • Kohler Co.
  • LIXIL Group Corp.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Roca Sanitario SA
  • Toshiba Corp.
  • Toto Ltd.
  • Villeroy & Boch AG

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/bidets-market-industry-analysis

Various factors support the global market growth, and by leveraging benefits in a manner of market opportunities, parameters that are considered to forecast the market analysis include the following:

  • Technological developments
  • Predicted opportunities
  • Market driving trends
  • Consumer preferences
  • Consumer spending dynamics and trends
  • Challenges and restraints to be faced
  • Government regulations
  • Other developments

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

The bidets market analysis for 2020-2024 also investigates the following:

  • Detail analysis for the factors that drive and hamper the growth market during the forecast period
  • Analysis of the bidets market in major regions - North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
  • Analysis of the bidets industry and its segments in the market
  • Deep dive into the value/supply chain analysis of the market

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free. View market snapshot before purchasing

Bidets Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

  • Conventional bidets - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Electronic bidets - size and forecast 2019-2024

Bidets Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

  • North America - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

Bidets Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

  • Floor-mounted - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Wall-mounted - size and forecast 2019-2024

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, Download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43351

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:41aFinancial market recovery slows in June
PU
10:41aWind energy is key to coal regions in transition and can support them cutting power sector emissions by half by 2030
PU
10:41aANTEVENIO S A : Adopted resolutions by the Ordinary General Shareholders's meeting of Antevenio S.A. on July 1, 2020
PU
10:41aKRAFT HEINZ : invests $48M to expand Missouri manufacturing operation
AQ
10:41aWELLS FARGO MPANY : Thinking about buying stock in Wells Fargo, IMV Inc, Nokia, Equillium Inc, or Marathon Oil Corp?
PR
10:41aMorrison Wins National Award for Excellence in Safety
BU
10:41aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Says Well Ahead of Plan in Cutting Carbon-Dioxide Emissions
DJ
10:40aINSTANT VIEW : UK bans Huawei from its 5G network: reaction
RE
10:40aAFRICAN ENERGY CHAMBER : US-Africa Energy Advisory Committee to Push Energy Dialogue and Investment
EQ
10:40aHEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Preliminary results of HeidelbergCement in the second quarter of 2020 above market expectations
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. - o..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : A busy run for Deutsche Bank in Central and Eastern Europe
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by 2027, angering China and pleasing U.S

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group