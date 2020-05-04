Analysis on New Product Launches in COVID-19 Related Markets-Global Household Composters Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Algreen Products, Inc. and Enviro World Corp. | Technavio

The global household composters market is expected to grow by USD 329.38 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6%. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Household Composters Market Analysis Report by Product (Stationary, Tumbler, and Compacting), Geographic Landscape (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

The market is driven by the demand for supply chain management of household waste. In addition, the growing awareness of the importance of organic waste recycling and organic farming is anticipated to boost the growth of the household composters market.

The collection and processing of solid waste generated from homes involve landfilling, transportation, labor, and other costs. This increases the burden on municipalities. However, the incorporation of household composters can reduce this burden by generating compost through recycling of recurring waste. This compost can be used for gardening. As a result, home composting proves to be a cost-effective and convenient waste management option. This is encouraging governments and municipalities around the world to undertake public outreach programs and education programs to encourage consumers to use composters. The adoption of this effective supply chain management practice is propelling the sale of household composters. Thus, the need for effective supply chain management of household waste is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Household Composters Companies:

Algreen Products, Inc.

Algreen Products, Inc. operates the business under various segments such as Planters, Rain Barrels, Fountains, Water Gardening, and Home Accessories. The company offers a wide range of household composters such as solar digester, terra composter, tumbler, and soil saver. The company also provides rain barrels products such as castilla 50, agua 50, athena, and more.

Enviro World Corp.

Enviro World Corp. offers products through the following business units: FreeGarden EARTH, FreeGarden RAIN, FreeGarden KITCHEN, and Others. The company offers a wide range of household composters such as Compost Bin - EWC-30. It also provides compost bin for the management of kitchen and yard residuals.

Envirocycle Systems Inc.

Envirocycle Systems Inc., operates under various business segments, namely Composter, Mini Composter, and Yin Yang Garden. The company offers mini composter, decorative flowers, cacti, yin yang garden, medicinal plants, bonsai, and 4-tier stacking flower pot.

Exaco Trading Co.

Exaco Trading Co. offers products through the following business segments: Greenhouses and Cold Frames, Garden Pavilions and Structures, Rain Barrels and Rainwater Harvesting Products, Garden Products and Planters, and Others. The company offers Eco Master 300 Composter, Compost Accelerator Spray, Thermo King 900 Composter, and more.

Forest City Models and Patterns Ltd.

Forest City Models and Patterns Ltd. offers products through the following business segments: Composters, Rain Barrels, and Planters. The company provides rain barrels for rainwater collection and planters for pedestal and potted plants.

Household Composters Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Stationary

Tumbler

Compacting

Household Composters Market Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Key leading countries

