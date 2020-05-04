Log in
Analysis on New Product Launches in COVID-19 Related Markets-Household Cleaning Products Market 2020-2024 | Growing Primary and Secondary Housing Markets to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/04/2020 | 03:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the household cleaning products market and it is poised to grow by USD 15.7 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005261/en/

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Household Cleaning Products Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., The Procter & Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., The Clorox Co., and Unilever are some of the major market participants. The growing primary and secondary housing markets will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing primary and secondary housing markets has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Household Cleaning Products Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Household Cleaning Products Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Surface Cleaners
    • Dishwashing Products
    • Toilet Cleaners
    • Other Cleaning Agents (bleach).
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40900

Household Cleaning Products Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our household cleaning products market report covers the following areas:

  • Household Cleaning Products Market Size
  • Household Cleaning Products Market Trends
  • Household Cleaning Products Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing demand for premium products as one of the prime reasons driving the household cleaning products market growth during the next few years.

Household Cleaning Products Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the household cleaning products market, including some of the vendors such as Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., The Procter & Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., The Clorox Co., and Unilever. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the household cleaning products market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Household Cleaning Products Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist household cleaning products market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the household cleaning products market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the household cleaning products market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of household cleaning products market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Surface cleaners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Dishwashing products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Toilet cleaners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Other cleaning agents (bleach) - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel placement
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
  • Colgate-Palmolive Co.
  • Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  • Kao Corp.
  • The Procter & Gamble Co.
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
  • S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.
  • The Clorox Co.
  • Unilever

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
