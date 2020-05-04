Log in
Analysis on New Product Launches in COVID-19 Related Markets-Video-on-demand (VOD) Market 2019-2023 | Adoption of Mobile Computing Devices to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/04/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the video-on-demand (VOD) market and it is poised to grow by USD 33 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005474/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Video-on-demand (VOD) Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet, Amazon, AT&T, Hulu, and Netflix are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Adoption of mobile computing devices has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Video-on-demand (VOD) Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation

Video-on-demand (VOD) Market is segmented as below:

  • Business Segment
    • SVOD
    • AVOD
    • TVOD
  • Geographic Landscape
    • The Americas
    • APAC
    • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30068

Video-on-demand (VOD) Market 2019-2023 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our video-on-demand (VOD) market report covers the following areas:

  • Video-on-demand (VOD) Market Size
  • Video-on-demand (VOD) Market Trends
  • Video-on-demand (VOD) Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies an increase in mobile advertisements as one of the prime reasons driving the video-on-demand (VOD) market growth during the next few years.

Video-on-demand (VOD) Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Video-on-demand (VOD) Market, including some of the vendors such as Alphabet, Amazon, AT&T, Hulu, and Netflix. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Video-on-demand (VOD) Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Video-on-demand (VOD) Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist video-on-demand (VOD) market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the video-on-demand (VOD) market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the video-on-demand (VOD) market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of video-on-demand (VOD) market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

  • Market segmentation by business segment
  • Comparison by business segment
  • SVOD - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • AVOD - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • TVOD - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by business segment

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Emergence of live video streaming solutions and platforms
  • Revival of several series
  • Scope for companies from other industries to offer VOD services

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Alphabet
  • Amazon
  • AT&T
  • Hulu
  • Netflix

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
