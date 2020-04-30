Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Analysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-Automotive Parking Sensors Market 2020-2024 | Demand for Assisted-Parking to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 01:02pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive parking sensors market and it is poised to grow by USD 14.47 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 27% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200430005660/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Parking Sensors Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Parking Sensors Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Analog Devices Inc., Aptiv PLC, Continental AG, CTS Corp., DENSO Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Holding plc, and Valeo SA are some of the major market participants. The demand for assisted-parking will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for assisted-parking has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Automotive Parking Sensors Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Parking Sensors Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Ultrasonic Sensors
    • Electromagnetic Sensors
  • End-user
    • OEM
    • Aftermarket
  • Application
    • Passenger Cars
    • Commercial Vehicles
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41292

Automotive Parking Sensors Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive parking sensors market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Parking Sensors Market Size
  • Automotive Parking Sensors Market Trends
  • Automotive Parking Sensors Market Industry analysis

This study identifies emergence of smart parking systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive parking sensors market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Parking Sensors Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the automotive parking sensors market, including some of the vendors such as Analog Devices Inc., Aptiv PLC, Continental AG, CTS Corp., DENSO Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Holding plc, and Valeo SA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive parking sensors market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Parking Sensors Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive parking sensors market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive parking sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive parking sensors market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive parking sensors market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Ultrasonic sensors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Electromagnetic sensors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application placement
  • Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user placement
  • OEM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Analog Devices, Inc.
  • Aptiv PLC
  • Continental AG
  • CTS Corp.
  • DENSO Corp.
  • Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
  • NXP Semiconductors NV
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Sensata Technologies Holding plc
  • Valeo SA

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:10pOSRAM LICHT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:10pTANIUM : Recognised as One of the UK's “Best Workplaces” for 2020 by Great Place to Work®
BU
01:09pEASTERN CO : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
01:09pIHS MARKIT : Global LNG Demand Resilient in Face of COVID-19
PU
01:09pU.S. CELLULAR : Update on Supporting the FCC's Keep Americans Connected Pledge
BU
01:08pAddiction Professionals Of North Carolina Reports Current Impact on NC Addiction Services and Requests Immediate Emergency Relief Due to COVID-19 Impact
PR
01:05pROY ASSET HOLDING SE : Corona-related delays in the preparation and review of the annual and consolidated financial statements
EQ
01:05pNETFLIX : Jerry Seinfeld says 'Life sucks' in trailer for Netflix comedy special
AQ
01:05pWINDELN.DE SE : Chairman Willi Schwerdtle and Dr. Edgar Lange resign from the supervisory board
EQ
01:05pCHURCH MUTUAL : ® to Provide Financial Relief to Policyholders
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 1Q Earnings Sink, Slashes Dividend
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : chairman voices support for embattled CEO
3BP PLC : Shell cuts dividend for first time since World War Two
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Cuts Guidance After Seeing EUR200 Million Sales Hit From Coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group