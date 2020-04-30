Analysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-Brushless DC Motors Market 2020-2024 | Growing Use of BLDC in Automotive Sector to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the brushless DC motors market and it is poised to grow by USD 38.83 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200430005677/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Brushless DC Motors Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Buhler Motor GmbH, Faulhaber, Johnson Electric, Maxon Motor AG, MinebeaMitsumi, Moog Inc., Nidec Corporation, and Oriental Motor Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The growing use of BLDC in automotive sector will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing use of BLDC in automotive sector has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Brushless DC Motors Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Brushless DC Motors Market is segmented as below:

Product Less Than 750 W Power Rating 750 W To 3 KW Power Rating More Than 75 KW Power Rating 3 KW To 75 KW Power Rating

End-user Industrial Consumer Durables Automotive Aerospace And Defense Healthcare

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40863

Brushless DC Motors Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our brushless DC motors market report covers the following areas:

Brushless DC Motors Market Size

Brushless DC Motors Market Trends

Brushless DC Motors Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies development of sensor-less BLDC motor as one of the prime reasons driving the brushless DC motors market growth during the next few years.

Brushless DC Motors Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the brushless DC motors market, including some of the vendors such as Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Buhler Motor GmbH, Faulhaber, Johnson Electric, Maxon Motor AG, MinebeaMitsumi, Moog Inc., Nidec Corporation, and Oriental Motor Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the brushless DC motors market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Brushless DC Motors Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist brushless DC motors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the brushless DC motors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the brushless DC motors market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of brushless DC motors market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Less than 750 W - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Between 750 W and 3 kW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

More than 75 kW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Between 3 kW and 75 kW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market Segmentation by End-user

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Consumer Durables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Aerospace and Defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

AMETEK Inc.

Buhler Motor GmbH

Faulhaber

Johnson Electric

Maxon Motor AG

MinebeaMitsumi

Moog Inc.

Nidec Corporation

Oriental Motor Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200430005677/en/