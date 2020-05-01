Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Analysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-CBD Oil Market 2020-2024 | Health Benefits of CBD Oil To Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 10:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the CBD oil market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.52 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 32% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200501005040/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CBD Oil Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CBD Oil Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Aurora Cannabis Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., CBD American Shaman LLC, CV Sciences Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., ENDOCA BV, Gaia Botanicals LLC, Isodiol International Inc., Medical Marijuana Inc., and NuLeaf Naturals LLC, are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Health benefits of CBD oil has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

CBD Oil Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

CBD Oil Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Marijuana-derived CBD Oil
    • Hemp-derived CBD Oil
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40147

CBD Oil Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our CBD oil market report covers the following areas:

  • CBD Oil Market Size
  • CBD Oil Market Trends
  • CBD Oil Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing legalization of cannabis-based products as one of the prime reasons driving the CBD oil market growth during the next few years.

CBD Oil Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the CBD Oil Market, including some of the vendors such as Aurora Cannabis Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., CBD American Shaman LLC, CV Sciences Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., ENDOCA BV, Gaia Botanicals LLC, Isodiol International Inc., Medical Marijuana Inc., and NuLeaf Naturals LLC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the CBD Oil Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

CBD Oil Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist CBD oil market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the CBD oil market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the CBD oil market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of CBD oil market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Marijuana-derived CBD oil - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Hemp-derived CBD oil - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing legalization of cannabis-based products
  • Exponential online retail growth
  • Increasing frequency of mergers and acquisitions

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc.
  • Canopy Growth Corp.
  • CBD American Shaman LLC
  • CV Sciences Inc.
  • Elixinol Global Ltd.
  • ENDOCA BV
  • Gaia Botanicals LLC
  • Isodiol International Inc.
  • Medical Marijuana, Inc.
  • NuLeaf Naturals LLC

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:40pINVITATION TO EXCHANGE : Correction of Typographical Errors and Inconsistencies
PR
10:34pCARDINAL HEALTH : Oklahoma AG refiles opioid litigation in rural county
AQ
10:01pAnalysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-CBD Oil Market 2020-2024 | Health Benefits of CBD Oil To Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
09:38pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Investigating Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) For Potential Securities Law Violations
GL
09:34pCOMCAST : Correction to NBCUniversal Article
DJ
09:29pSmall Town Michigan Spirits Company, CASK & KETTLE, Expands Into Walmart
BU
09:25pENERGY FUELS : Announces Q1-2020 Results
AQ
09:08pCARDINAL RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities For the Period Ended 31 March 2020
AQ
09:01pCOMCAST : NBCUniversal weighs significant layoffs at media, entertainment units - WSJ
RE
09:01pAnalysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-Outdoor Apparel Market 2020-2024 | Awareness Among People About Fitness and Healthy Lifestyles To Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rolls-Royce considering cutting up to 15% of its workforce - source
2CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. : CONSTELLATION BRANDS : increasing stake in Canopy Growth after exercising warrant..
3Analysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-Vacation Rental Market 2020-2024 | Technologic..
4BLUE SKY ENERGY INC. : BLUE SKY ENERGY : Announces TSXV Approval of Disposition of Agua Grande and Resumption ..
5eHEALTH ALERT, ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Investors of eHealth, Inc. to Contact the Firm Pr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group