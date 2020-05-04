Log in
Analysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-Cancer Cachexia Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 | High Prevalence and Incidence Of Cancer Cachexia To Boost Growth | Technavio

05/04/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the cancer cachexia therapeutics market and it is poised to grow by USD 568.85 mn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005465/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cancer Cachexia Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cancer Cachexia Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AbbVie Inc., ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc., Merck & Co. Inc., Mylan NV, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, are some of the major market participants. Although the high prevalence and incidence of cancer cachexia will offer immense growth opportunities, lack of approved therapies to treat cancer cachexia will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

High prevalence and incidence of cancer cachexia has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, lack of approved therapies to treat cancer cachexia might hamper market growth.

Cancer Cachexia Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation

Cancer Cachexia Therapeutics Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Progestogens
    • Corticosteroids
    • Combination Therapies
    • Other Therapeutics
  • Geographic Landscape
    • Asia
    • Europe
    • North America
    • ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40028

Cancer Cachexia Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cancer cachexia therapeutics market report covers the following areas:

  • Cancer Cachexia Therapeutics Market Size
  • Cancer Cachexia Therapeutics Market Trends
  • Cancer Cachexia Therapeutics Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising preference for novel therapies as one of the prime reasons driving the cancer cachexia therapeutics market growth during the next few years.

Cancer Cachexia Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cancer cachexia therapeutics market, including some of the vendors such as AbbVie Inc., ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc., Merck & Co. Inc., Mylan NV, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cancer cachexia therapeutics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cancer Cachexia Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cancer cachexia therapeutics market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the cancer cachexia therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the cancer cachexia therapeutics market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cancer cachexia therapeutics market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Progestogens - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Corticosteroids - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Combination therapies - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Other therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing awareness about supportive care for cancer patients
  • Increasing healthcare expenditure
  • Rising preference for novel therapies

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AbbVie Inc.
  • ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
  • Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
  • Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Mylan NV
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
