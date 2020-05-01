Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Analysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-Fire Trucks Market 2019-2023 | Adoption Of New-generation Fire Trucks To Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the fire trucks market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.1 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200501005029/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fire Trucks Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fire Trucks Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is moderately concentrated, and the degree of will accelerate during the forecast period. Chase Enterprise (Siam) Co. Ltd., China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd., CNH Industrial NV, ITURRI SA, Morita Holdings Corp., NAFFCO FZCO, Oshkosh Corp., REV Group Inc., Rosenbauer International AG, and Spartan Motors Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Adoption of new-generation fire trucks has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Fire Trucks Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation

Fire Trucks Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Pumper/tanker
    • Aerial Vehicle
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32195

Fire Trucks Market 2019-2023 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fire trucks market report covers the following areas:

  • Fire Trucks Market Size
  • Fire Trucks Market Trends
  • Fire Trucks Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the development of electric fire trucks as one of the prime reasons driving the fire trucks market growth during the next few years.

Fire Trucks Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Fire Trucks Market, including some of the vendors such as Chase Enterprise (Siam) Co. Ltd., China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd., CNH Industrial NV, ITURRI SA, Morita Holdings Corp., NAFFCO FZCO, Oshkosh Corp., REV Group Inc., Rosenbauer International AG, and Spartan Motors Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Fire Trucks Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Fire Trucks Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist fire trucks market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the fire trucks market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the fire trucks market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fire trucks market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Market segmentation by type
  • Comparison by type
  • Pumper/tanker - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Aerial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Development of electric fire trucks
  • Automation in field of firefighting
  • Investments in smart cities

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Chase Enterprise (Siam) Co. Ltd.
  • China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd.
  • CNH Industrial NV
  • ITURRI SA
  • Morita Holdings Corp.
  • NAFFCO FZCO
  • Oshkosh Corp.
  • REV Group Inc.
  • Rosenbauer International AG
  • Spartan Motors Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:32pTelefonica in talks to merge O2 with Virgin Media - source
RE
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
01:30pINDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
01:30pListen Technologies Acquires ExXothermic, Inc.
GL
01:29pBOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN : Monthly report Share Buy Back March 2020
PU
01:24pPPL : Electric Utilities posts updated price to compare
PU
01:24pIPVENTURE : 's Autonomous Delivery Bot Technologies to Combat Coronavirus
BU
01:23pFanDuel Sportsbook Debuts in Colorado
BU
01:19pNATIVE EN LIQUIDATION : Postponement of the Publication of the Annual Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Related Amendment of the Corporate Calendar
PU
01:19pUNION : South Dakota Smithfield pork plant will reopen Monday
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-relat..
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : SHELL B : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
3APPLE INC. : APPLE INC : Buy rating from JP Morgan
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Launches $25 Billion Bond Deal -- WSJ
5INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group