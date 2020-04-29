Log in
Analysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-Global Diaper Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Essity Aktiebolag (publ) and First Quality Enterprises Inc. | Technavio

04/29/2020 | 09:31am EDT

The global diaper market is expected to grow by USD 27.6 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 7%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005467/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Diaper Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 pandemic - Request free sample pages of the diaper market

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Diaper Market Analysis Report by Type (Baby diaper and Adult diaper), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-diaper-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the rapid adoption of baby diapers in developing regions. In addition, the rise in the elderly population and cases of urinary incontinence are anticipated to boost the growth of the diaper market.

The market is witnessing a rapid rise in birth rates across countries such as India, China, and other developing countries in the Middle East. In addition, factors such as improved awareness about health and hygiene, a rise in the number of working women, and the increase in disposable incomes have significantly contributed to the demand for baby diapers. Also, vendors operating in developing regions are introducing new products with improved features. Some vendors are also introducing small packs of low-cost diapers to drive sales. Therefore, the rising adoption of baby diapers in developing countries is expected to fuel the growth of the global diaper market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Diaper Companies:

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

Essity Aktiebolag (publ) operates its business through segments such as Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and Professional Hygiene. The company offers a wide range of diapers for adults and children.

First Quality Enterprises Inc.

First Quality Enterprises Inc. operates its business through segments such as Adult Incontinence Care, Baby Care, Feminine Care, Household Care, Rigid Packaging, and Flexible Packaging & High Definition Printing. The company offers diapers for adults and children.

Kao Corp.

Kao Corp. operates its business through segments such as Consumer Products and Chemicals. The company offers diapers for adults and children.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. operates its business through segments such as Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The company offers diapers for adults and children.

Medline Industries Inc.

Medline Industries Inc. operates its business through segments such as Infection Prevention, Durable Medical Equipment, Incontinence, Nutrition, and Others. The company offers diapers for adults and children.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Diaper Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • Baby diaper
  • Adult diaper

Diaper Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Adult Diapers Market in MEA – Adult diapers market in MEA by product (pad type diapers, flat type diapers, and pant type diapers) and geography (the Middle East and Africa).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
